Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to Multiclass

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands finally lets players build their own custom character instead of playing as one of several preset Vault Hunters, but players aren’t even limited to just one class this time. Instead, you’re able to multiclass in the game by selecting a second class which will in turn further differentiate your build from ones others might make. Multiclassing is talked about early on in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but it’s not available right away.

Thankfully for those who can barely decide on one class and want to choose another in a hurry, you’ll be able to multiclass in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands through normal story progression with plenty of time afterwards to drop points into our newly unlocked skill tree. We were able to multiclass in our review of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and can walk you through this simple process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, just pick your main class you’re really in love with and start working your way through the main story while checking off some side quests to make sure you’re leveling at a decent rate as multiclassing is connected to your level. Without spoiling any quests, keep an eye out for a main quest called “Emotion of the Ocean” to know when you’re nearing multiclass territory.

There’s one part about this feature that’s unclear, however. Over on the Wonderlands site, it says that you have to be Level 13 before multiclassing unlocks. However, I had passed that level via side quest leveling and still didn’t have the option to multiclass until Emotion of the Ocean was completed. The second Action Skill of the added class is supposed to unlock at an even higher level, but it, too, was unlocked immediately upon completion of that quest.

So, to make sure all your boxes are checked, make sure you’re Level 13 and complete Emotion of the Ocean and you’ll be able to multiclass. Whatever second class you choose, you’ll instantly have access to its first Action Skill, Class Feat, and the whole skill tree ready to receive your points. The second Action Skill is unlocked later on, but seeing how you’ll have access to three different Action Skills, you’ll have plenty of moves to keep yourself busy.

From experience, it’s probably a better idea to go ahead and complete Emotion of the Ocean if you’re around Level 13 even if you’ve got a couple of side quests you’re pursuing. By doing so, you’ll unlock multiclassing as early as possible to access that second skill tree. Otherwise, you may end up putting more points into the first skill tree that would’ve been better spent elsewhere simply because you hadn’t unlocked that feature yet.