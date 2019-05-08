Save 14% on the New Tiny Towns Board Game

Tiny Towns is an upcoming board game where you play the role of a mayor competing to build the best tiny town in the forest for adorable woodland creatures. Based on that description, you might think that this is a lightweight game, but it’s actually one of the most anticipated new releases of the year. This appears to be due to the simplicity of the game’s rules, combined with “substantial strategic depth”.

In other words, Tiny Towns is one of those games that’s easy to pick up, but hard to master – which gives it a high replayability factor. The game is also fairly affordable, even more so now that Amazon has it on sale for $34.55 (14% off) in pre-order with the release date only two days away on May 10th. Note that Tiny Towns ranks third on BoardGameGeek’s The Hotness list at the moment, so you might want to reserve your copy sooner rather than later. The official description reads:

“2 to 6 players compete to build the most amazing Town. Each turn the “Master Builder” determines which resource will be produced, and all the players gain one unit of that resource. Players can decide to use their resources to construct buildings according to the construction cards in play. Choose carefully! Where you build, and what you build will determine how dense your Town will be and how many points it will score! At the end of the turn, a new player becomes Master Builder. Play continues until every player’s Town is at max density, and then each Town is scored to determine the winner.”

