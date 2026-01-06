Today’s Average Gamer Is Not Who You’d Expect

Gaming has become the biggest entertainment industry on the planet, and it’s evolved to the point that today’s average gamer isn’t who you might expect. If you look back through gaming history, the demographics of gamers leaned heavily towards young boys … at least in the beginning. Developers marketed games that primarily appealed to boys through shooters and pixelated violence, though inroads in the 1980s led to massive hits like Ms. Pac-Man and other classic arcade games that had female gamers in mind. After more than 55 years of gaming, the demographics have changed substantially.

According to the Entertainment Software Association, the average gamer in 2025 is 36 years old, and there’s a good chance that they’re female. That’s right — an industry long believed to be dominated by the Y chromosome has shifted in recent years, so that it now closely mirrors the United States population. Men still maintain a lead in players today, though it’s marginal, with a split of approximately 52/47, where 1% didn’t answer the gender question. In previous decades, the data showed a more substantial male player base of around 70/30, but it seems those days are behind us.

Women Have Become Major Players in the Gaming Industry

Image courtesy of Starriebunn/Instagram

The ESA’s data includes some interesting information about the United States gaming population, including that 205 million people play video games. Throughout 2024, Americans spent $59.3 billion on consoles, games, and accessories, a considerable share of the global market. Around 28% of players are over 50, showing that Gen-Xers, who grew up playing the first home consoles, are still at it decades later. In addition to the surprising growth in terms of gender, the study found that the LGBTQ community doesn’t play games nearly as much as other groups, as only 9% identified as players.

Video games are more than gifts — they’re one of the most popular ways Americans have fun, relax, and connect with friends and family. Our 2025 ESA Holiday Survey shows kids are still asking for games at the top of their wish lists.



Looking specifically at generations, the largest group of players who play games to pass the time or relax is the Boomers. Gen Z leads as the generation that prefers playing games solely for entertainment, while the folks who play games to keep their minds sharp are also the Boomers. This is an interesting statistic, as half of women aged 61 to 79 play video games every week. This is likely why the average age skewed higher than many thought, reaching 36 years old. The time for video games being targeted to and primarily played by children has long passed, despite the continued stereotype that they’re the primary demo.

The Entertainment Software Association’s study of gaming demographics is interesting, but it’s also important. By analyzing these figures, game developers and publishers can better orient their wares to target specific demographics, so no one is left behind. The growth of female gamers is an excellent boon to the industry, as devs largely overlooked the group for years. In addition to women playing more games, many of them work in the industry. One example is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which Aya Kyogoku directed. She’s the first woman to direct a game at Nintendo, and there are many more excellent examples of influential women in the industry.

