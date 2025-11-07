5 Things That Every Gamer From the 2000s Remembers

The 2000s were a strange time for video game fans. Technology was progressing faster than ever. Graphics had gone from pixels to polygons in the ‘90s, but the 00s were making games look better than ever. Plus, arcades had basically died out, meaning games didn’t need to be developed with the all-mighty quarter in mind. With that, console makers and developers were looking to experiment to see what worked in this frontier. And while the aughts tend to blend with the 2010s for some because graphical leaps have become much smaller, there are a few things about the 2000s that you’ll only remember if you were there.

Here are five things gamers of the 2000s will instantly recognize.

5) When the WaveBird Changed the Game

There had been wireless controllers before Nintendo introduced the WaveBird on GameCube, but none of them functioned this perfectly. The WaveBird was a revelation, and every other console maker quickly worked to catch up.

Nowadays, wireless controllers are the standard. That means no more wires getting tangled when you bring out a second controller, and being able to play from anywhere in your living room. Without the WaveBird’s success, we might still be tethered three feet from the screen.

If nothing else, the WaveBird helped bring down eye doctor bills. At least, that’s what I told my mom after all the times she told me I was sitting too close to the screen.

4) HD Becomes Standard

As mentioned, graphics were taking big leaps in the 2000s, but it wasn’t just video games that looked better. Slowly but surely, TV was also making the switch from standard definition to an HD signal. Every 2000s gamer remembers the first time they saw an NFL game running on HD. You could truly see every blade of grass.

That said, video games were the biggest beneficiaries of improved resolution. Just look at the difference between Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy. Those games were released roughly a decade apart, but the technological leap is stark. I’d hesitate to say that Galaxy looks “better” than 64, but it’s undoubtedly sharper.

The Xbox 360 was the first real HD console, and Microsoft took full advantage, delivering great games like Halo and Gears of War. PlayStation 3 and Wii quickly joined it, and the HD revolution lit the world on fire.

3) The Rock Showing Up at the Xbox Reveal

Before we got to the 360, Microsoft had to have its first console. The original Xbox was revealed around the same time Sega officially got out of the console-making business, leaving an opening for the PC giant.

The team at Microsoft did not miss the moment. Sure, Bill Gates hosted the big event in Las Vegas at CES, but no one will ever forget when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in the early days of his transition from WWE star to Hollywood elite, popped up on stage alongside the nerdy Gates.

It made the Xbox seem that much cooler. Then, we got a look at Halo, and it was clear Microsoft was going to be a player in the video game business. They didn’t have much else, but watching that first press conference made you feel like you were on the ground floor of something that could be great.

2) The Wii Craze

The Xbox was cool, but the Nintendo Wii was a full-blown craze. Nintendo’s weird motion-controlled console looked and played like nothing else on the market, which made it a tougher sell for core players.

However, the motion controls were so intuitive that the Wii quickly became the hottest product on the market. When it launched in 2006, it was instantly a hit with families. Unfortunately, the console’s supply was relatively small in the early days, creating scarcity in the market, which helped make it even more popular.

By the end of its run, the Wii became one of the few consoles to sell more than 100 million units. As of 2025, the Wii sits in fifth place all-time in home console sales. Only the PlayStation 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and original PlayStation are above it. Not bad for a system that was mostly known for a bowling game at launch.

1) So Many Guitar Hero Peripherals

It’s hard to remember a series that burned as brightly and quickly as Guitar Hero. When Harmonix released the first game, it instantly became a hit. Players loved using the guitar-shaped controller to make themselves feel like a real rock star. The second game hit a year later and was equally impressive.

From there, the brand was sold to Activision, and Tony Hawk developer Neversoft would take over from Harmonix. If there’s one thing Activision knows how to do, it’s run a series into the ground. From 2007 to 2010, there were four mainline Guitar Hero games and eleven spin-offs.

Fans quickly fell off (the rise of Rock Band didn’t help either), and for about a decade, all those guitar controllers were collecting dust. Then, Epic announced Fortnite Festival in 2023. Guitar Hero controllers don’t work natively with Festival, but some workarounds let you dust off your ax for another digital show.

