‘Toki’ Nintendo Switch Review: Worth Going Ape Over?

Out of all the arcade games that we had thought were in dire need of a comeback, Toki wasn’t exactly at the top of the list. Not that it isn’t a good game — it is — but it got drowned out by more popular releases in its day. That said, the game did amass an interesting legacy, one that included a decent NES port, as well as the highly inspired Genesis sequel, Toki Going Ape Spit.

Now we have Toki for Nintendo Switch, a remake in every sense of the world, handled by the team at Microids. It’s essentially the arcade game made with remastered visuals and music, so that it looks like a fresh platformer in today’s age, rather than something out of the 80’s. But it still has that old-school feeling, along with that level of challenge you would expect from platformers in the era. It’s over way too soon, and doesn’t have significant replay value like, say, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, but those looking for old-school thrills will find them here.

When your girlfriend gets kidnapped by a greedy warlord and turns your heroic man character into a fire-spitting ape, you set out to take down the adversaries he throws in your way. This includes relatively small creatures like bats and monkeys, as well as large bosses like a rather disgusting mutant that hurls bile at you (shaped like the letters that spell out “BURP”), as well as some weird eyeball creature. You’ll have to work through all the stages before getting to the final boss and rescuing your beloved.

While Toki is a bit on the short side — it’s an arcade game, so you’ll probably conquer it in a couple of hours — it stays true to the code of the original release. Each stage is loaded with particular challenges and power-ups to collect, such as a football helmet that protects you temporary from enemy fire and “springy shoes” that give you additional height. You’ll also attain power-ups for shooting, like a three-way cannon and a steady stream of fire, in case you need to do more damage to certain enemies.

A Winning Presentation Makes Up For a Lack of Replay Value

There aren’t too many secrets to find here, but since the source material is an 80’s arcade game, I didn’t really look too deep. However, I can say that the game plays like a charm, with accurate controls that remind you that, if something doesn’t go your way, it’s probably your fault. (Maybe don’t jump head-first into a spike-filled pit, yeah?) The difficulty curve is tight, but certainly not impossible; and the boss battles are better than you might expect.

Where Toki is really worth its weight in gold is with its presentation. The graphics are wonderfully designed, with hand-drawn animations on everything from the overhead map to the enemies (some of whom melt away disgustingly, and hilariously) to Toki himself, who does a victory dance every time he beats a stage. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a side-scrolling remaster done with this much devotion.

Likewise, the music is fun to listen to as well, remastered from the original Toki‘s soundtrack just about perfectly. It’s nicely done, whether you’re listening through your television or headset. The sound effects are good too, though Toki probably could’ve used a little more personality. (But not heavily loaded with wisecracks, like, sigh, Bubsy.)

Hardly a Platforming Legend, But Still Good Fun

So if you can get over the fact this is an arcade game, Toki has a great deal of value. And this also goes for its Retrocollector Edition, which is loaded with bonus goodies that fans will love. These include stickers, a comic book, two lithographs featuring art from the game, and a build-it-yourself arcade cabinet where you can comfortably place your Nintendo Switch into. I tell ya, if you were able to charge it this way, it’d be a great replacement for the dock. Alas, it’s still a cool novelty item.

What you get out of Toki really depends on how much you loved the original game. Again, it wasn’t one of my all-time favorites, but it’s a fun distraction; and Going Ape Spit was a gem on the Genesis. The Switch port is entertaining to play, though challenging a bit later on; and despite its lack of replay value, it packs a punch with its vivid visual design and engaging soundtrack.

It won’t win you over like other platformers on the system that offer higher replayability, but it does warrant revisits for quick arcade-style plays, and its $30 price won’t drive you, ahem, bananas.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

(Disclaimer: A review copy was provided by the publisher.)

Toki arrives on Nintendo Switch starting December 4, both physically and in the eShop.