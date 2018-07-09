Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist Confirmed For PS4, PC Western Release

UPDATE: The official trailer is here! Watch it above!

ORIGINAL STORY: During its Anime Expo 2018 presentation today, Bandai Namco had a few surprises in store for fans of various anime franchises. This include those that were hoping to see a release of the previously announced Tokyo Ghoul game for our shores.

The publisher has confirmed that Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist will make its way westward for both PlayStation 4 and PC. A release date wasn’t given but the game could very well make its way to our shores by or before year’s end. It’s also coming to Europe as well.

Previously, the game was only announced for PlayStation 4 in Japan. But it appears that Bandai Namco is giving PC a chance to shine this time around, though it’s unknown if it’ll be making its way to that format in that country just yet.

The game is a survival action title, one that utilizes a third-person perspective. But what’s more, it’ll give you the opportunity to fight against other players in online battles, though those haven’t been detailed too much just yet.

Based on the dark fantasy manga produced by Sui Ishida, Tokyo Ghoul promises just to be as atmospheric as its original material since Bandai Namco has been known for giving its anime-licensed games such treatment. Early screenshots, which we’ve included within this story, indicate that.

Here’s a synopsis breaking down some of the features, courtesy of Gematsu:

“Will you eat—or be eaten?”

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a third-person perspective survival action game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: re.

Players are divided into Ghouls, beings that take on the form of a human while eating humans, and Investigators, humans that battle Ghouls, and will utilize special attack means (weapons), including a Ghoul’s Kagune or an Investigator’s Quinque, “in order to survive” in heated battles.

Online, the game supports battles with a large number of people, as well as co-op battles to survive with friends.”

We’ll see if we can get more information on the game in the months ahead. But congrats to Bandai Namco for giving yet another hit anime series the chance to shine on our shores!