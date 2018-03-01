Tom Clancy’s The Division Celebrates 20 Million Players With Month-Long Event

It’s time to celebrate the second anniversary for Tom Clancy’s The Division and Ubisoft wants to make sure that players go all in with the festivities. As the team celebrates over 20 million players enjoying the popular shooter, it’s time for a little something special during this anniversary event.

The month of March will introduce a variety of different events in-game from now until March 29th! These events will be taking place on a global scale with around the clock support to keep celebrations working properly!

The dev team is keeping mum on what exactly is planned thus far, though they did plug their Twitch channel to let players know how they can tune in for every new event. The streams will be kicking off every day for ‘Twitch Drops’ at 8:00am PT and will reveal events and in-game rewards during live gameplay.

This is what Ubisoft had to say in a recent press release regarding The Division:

“Before its launch, Tom Clancy’s The Division broke the record with the largest Beta phases for a new franchise (6.4 million players). At launch, Tom Clancy’s the Division became the fastest-selling new franchise within the gaming industry. Since its launch, the team has released three expansions and nine significant updates, including new gameplay modes, Dark Zone map expansions, new incursions, gameplay rebalancing and quality of life improvements, along with a wealth of customisation options and live activities. In December 2017, Massive released Update 1.8 – Resistance, the biggest free content update so far, doubling player engagement and generating positive feedback amongst the player community.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved during these past two years. Listening and giving back to the community has always been our first objective and we would like to thank all The Division players for their valuable feedback and their support,” said Julian Gerighty, Creative Director. Today, Tom Clancy’s The Division contains a number of different modes, including multiple PvE activities, two PvP game modes, a heart pumping survival mode, continuous live activities such as Global Events and Double Reward Weekends, and much more.”

Don’t miss out on the month long celebration! Tom Clancy’s The Division is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!