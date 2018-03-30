Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Patch Coming Soon

Looks like Tom Clancy’s The Division is finally getting that coveted Xbox One X patch upgrade to make the gameplay experience even more glorious on the latest Microsoft console.

Just like previous Xbox One X updates, Tom Clancy’s The Division will receive 4K rendering, improved reflections, increased attention to detail, and positive adjustments made to the screen-space shadows. Overall improvements are also slated to hit when the patch goes live on April 12th!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is the official announcement direct from Ubisoft:

We are happy to announce that Update 1.8.1 is launching across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 12th! Players can expect two new Legendary mission modes for Amherst’s Apartment and Grand Central Station alongside the following Xbox One X patch enhancements:

4K rendering

Higher anisotropy

Improved reflections

Improved object detail

Improved screen-space shadows

Two brand new Global Events are coming to The Division: Blackout in April and Onslaught in May.

Global Event Blackout—Agents are equipped with Shock Ammo that stuns enemies. Shooting or running builds your charge meter. The more charge, the more damage you inflict.

Global Event Onslaught—Agents deal burn, bleed, and gas effects to enemies in addition to normal damage. Reloading changes the effect.

In addition, the new Classified acquisition changes will be live with 1.8.1. Here is a short recap for everyone who missed the news. Players can refer to the 1.8.1 Patch Notes soon for a full list of changes.