Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Free Trial Now Available

There has never been a better time for gamers to discover a new favorite. Thankfully, publishers have found plenty of ways to introduce players to new games while social distancing, including the release of free demos. Ubisoft is following that trend with a free demo for Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and it's now available for download on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. The demo will allow players to enjoy the game for free up to Level 8, and/or for a total duration of 8 hours. That certainly seems like a good amount of time for players to decide whether or not they're interested in sticking with the game!

Like many other recent demos, Ubisoft's demo for The Division 2 allows players to carry over progress from the demo into the full version of the game, should they decide to purchase it. One of the biggest problems gamers have had with demos in the past is the way that they often force players to re-play segments that they have already completed. Not all demos offer this feature, but it's always a welcome addition, and one that gives players some extra incentive to try a game before they buy.

In addition to that particular incentive, gamers that own Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will get an incentive for downloading the demo for The Division 2, or for playing the full game. The Ela The Division 2 set gives Rainbow Six Siege players a Division Agent uniform with headgear, a Division Watch charm for the Ela Operator, and a Division Weaponry skin for the Scorpion EVO 3 A1. The set will be available starting April 22nd. Additionally, Division 2 players will receive The Impromptu weapon skin.

Play The Division 2 base game for free for 8 hours by downloading the free trial! Start your journey in Washington D.C., play up to level 8, and keep your progression if you purchase the game. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) April 21, 2020

All in all, it seems like Ubisoft is giving players plenty of reasons to check out Tom Clancy's The Division 2! The demo is currently available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, and the Epic Games Store.

