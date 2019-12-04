Dragon Quest Builders 2 Getting a PC Demo

Earlier this year, Dragon Quest Builders 2 released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In just under a week’s time, PC gamers will finally get an opportunity to try the game for themselves, but ahead of that, Square Enix has announced a new Steam demo for the game! The “Jumbo Demo” will grant players access to the first three areas of the game: the tutorial area, the Isle of Awakening and part of the Furrowfield island area. As an extra incentive to download the demo, the save file can be uploaded into the full version if purchased, so players won’t have to worry about repeating what they’ve already played!

A spin-off of the popular Dragon Quest franchise, Dragon Quest Builders 2 takes place after Dragon Quest II. Unlike the traditional Dragon Quest series, however, Dragon Quest Builders 2 swaps the franchise’s turn-based battles for real-time fights and building mechanics similar to Minecraft. In the game, a group known as the Children of Hargon seek revenge for Hargon’s defeat in Dragon Quest II, rounding up Builders with the intention of eliminating them all. The player’s Builder is captured, but escapes, starting off the game’s journey.

As a Builder, players can flesh out the game’s world, putting down buildings and creating settlements. To become a “Master Builder,” players must use their abilities to help the townsfolk. Despite the game’s building elements, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is no Minecraft clone. The game offers several RPG elements, as well as familiar faces from the overall Dragon Quest franchise.

As of August, Dragon Quest Builders 2 has shipped more than a million copies worldwide. When the PC version arrives December 10th, it will include all the of the game’s previous downloadable content. Those who pre-purchase the game on Steam will also receive additional content, including:

Medicinal Herb Decoration: a recipe for a decorative Medicinal Herb

Dragon Quest Logo Decoration: a recipe for the famous DRAGON QUEST logo.

Chimaera Wing Decoration: a recipe for an ornamental Chimaera Wing

Sigil Blocks: five recipes for blocks which have either a Sun, Moon, Star, Water drop or Heart symbol

Lo-Res Luminary Recipes: a set of recipes for building the Scions of Erdrick

Legendary Line Art Recipe: a recipe for a painting of the Scions of Erdrick

The Jumbo Demo is available today on Steam and PlayStation 4.