Classic Tomb Raider Games Get a Big Discount, But There’s a Catch

If you’re a fan of the early adventures of Lara Croft, or someone that has never played the first games in the series, there’s a great opportunity to do just that. Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics announced a sale today that will last from March 19th through the 26th. During that time, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will be discounted by 25%. As a result, the collection will be temporarily priced at $22.49, down from its normal $29.99. The catch is, the collection is only discounted on PlayStation platforms, for one reason or another. It’s possible we could see similar discounts in the future on Switch, Xbox, and Steam, but users on those platforms are currently out of luck.

That discount is notable, as Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered just came out last month. In addition to that temporary price drop, PlayStation users can also claim the first 3 games in the series for even cheaper. During that same time frame, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will see a more substantial price drop; the collection is currently 50% off, making it $14.99. For less than $40, you can get remasters of the first 6 games in the Tomb Raider series. It’s a steep drop, and the perfect excuse to see what the series has to offer.

lara croft just got a new skin in fortnite earlier this month

The timing of the Tomb Raider sale honestly couldn’t be better. Lara Croft just recently received a new skin in Fortnite, which is seemingly based on the character’s appearance in Tomb Raider VI: Angel of Darkness. If you’re a fan of that particular look for the character, you can play the game it debuted in for a relatively small amount of money. It’s hard to say how many Fortnite players are willing to see what the actual Tomb Raider series has to offer, but clearly Crystal Dynamics isn’t letting this opportunity go to waste.

If you’re looking for more recent games featuring the character, there are other options included in the sale. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition normally costs $19.99 and now has an 80% discount, knocking it to just $3.99. The sequel, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is also 80% off, and can be obtained for $7.99. These games feature a version of Lara Croft that’s a little more realistic than the one that appeared in the classic PlayStation titles, and some Tomb Raider purists like them less for that reason. However, both were critically-acclaimed upon release.

Crystal Dynamics is in the planning stages for a major Tomb Raider renaissance, with many new projects in the works. Not only is there a new game in development, but also an Amazon series, which will feature actress Sophie Turner in the lead role. It’s hard to say how far along these projects are, but if you’re looking for a Lara Croft fix a little bit earlier, this sale should help to tide you over.

