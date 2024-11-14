Tomb Raider TV Series Casts Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider TV series helmed by Pheobe Waller-Bridge has found its Lara Croft in actress Sophie Turner. A few weeks back, it was reported that Turner was one of a handful of actresses in the running to portray the titular Tomb Raider in the new series. Now, it seems that this casting process has come to an end and has resulted in Turner beating out the competition.

Reported by Deadline, it was revealed that Turner has now landed the role of Lara Croft for Tomb Raider. Turner is said to still be in the process of negotiating to make the casting official, which means that Amazon itself has yet to confirm the news. Still, with Turner now attached to Tomb Raider, this should speed up the pace in which the series develops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turner is no stranger to being involved with a project of this stature as she is most well-known for her previous roles as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in the X-Men films. She will now be the third actress to take on the role of Lara Croft in a live-action capacity. In the early 2000s, Angelina Jolie played Croft across two films that included Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander then most recently took on the Tomb Raider mantle in the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot. A sequel for this reboot with Vikander was then planned but ultimately was canceled.

For now, it’s still not known when this new Tomb Raider show will actually come to Prime Video. The series was only greenlit about six months ago and has since then received very few updates from those involved. Still, with Turner now tapped to play Lara Croft, it implies that filming on Tomb Raider could begin in as early as 2025. If true, a debut on Prime Video on 2026 would seem likely.

On the gaming front, developer Crystal Dynamics is also in the process of working on a new Tomb Raider video game. Details on the project are still slim, but whenever it releases, it will become the first new entry in the franchise since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.