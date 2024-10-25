Netflix Renews Tomb Raider Series for Season 2

Netflix is doubling down on its Tomb Raider series with Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft officially renewed for Season 2 on Friday. The anime-style Tomb Raider show featuring the voice of Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft just dropped on Netflix this month on October 10th, so the Season 2 renewal is a relatively quick one for the new show. No release date for Season 2 has been shared yet, but we do have a bit of info to go off of in terms of what we can expect from Lara Croft in Season 2.

Netflix officially renewed Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for Season 2 in a press release which was also supported by a post on the Tomb Raider site talking about the show and the overall franchise’s big Tomb Raider fan event that took place this month. Season 2 will see Lara Croft embarking on a new feature once again driven by relics and, this time, divine powers.

“When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts,” a preview of Season 2 offered. “Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Netflix shares a first look at tomb raider: the legend of lara croft season 2.

No teaser trailers or anything of the sort were shared this time for Season 2 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, so the brief synopsis we have there is all we have to go off of for now aside from the sole Season 2 seen above. The first season of Netflix’s Tomb Raider show included eight episodes hovering around 25-30 minutes each, so we can hopefully expect something similar from Season 2 whenever it’s released.

As far as fan reception goes, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is one of many adaptations that shows a divide between critics and general audiences. Critics seemed to be in favor of the Tomb Raider show overall with it boasting a respectable 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the consumer score was much lower at just 32%.

Regardless of scores it’s received, it was obviously watched enough that it warranted a Season 2. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft being renewed also points more towards Netflix’s commitment to these game-to-TV adaptations that have so far encompassed numerous different properties. There’s Tomb Raider of course, but as far as other animated projects go, we’ve also gotten Witcher adaptations like the stellar The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the upcoming movie The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Of course, the next big one for Netflix is Arcane Season 2 which is releasing its first few episodes in just a matter of weeks, but the latest trailer had plenty of teases to hold you over till then.