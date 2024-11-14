The Best Tomb Raider Game Is Now Available to Download for Free

The best Tomb Raider game of all time, or at least one of them, is now available to download for free, but only for a limited time. It has almost been 30 years since Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider series debuted back in 1996, at the time as a Sega Saturn exclusive. 28 years later, Tomb Raider isn’t as big as it once was but even if it isn’t as relevant as it used to be this doesn’t mean it is no longer relevant at all. Not only is the series still very relevant in the gaming space, but beyond it as well thanks to various adaptations over the years.

That said, those that prefer the new Tomb Raider games may not be interested in this free download because it is for a classic Lara Croft experience. More specifically, it is for the aforementioned first Tomb Raider game. However, it is not for the 1996 original, but the remake that was released in 2007: Tomb Raider: Anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the month of November, the 2007 remake of the 1996 classic is free on GOG, a digital distributor of PC games similar to Steam and Epic Games Store. There is a catch though. In order to access the free download on GOG those interested need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. And this is because the free game download comes the way of Prime Gaming, which has included the Tomb Raider classic in its November free games lineup.

“Adventurer Lara Croft has been hired to recover the pieces of an ancient artifact known as the Scion,” reads an official description of the original game for those unfamiliar with it. “With her fearless acrobatic style she runs, jumps, swims and climbs her way towards the truth of its origin and powers – leaving only a trail of empty tombs and gun-cartridges in her wake. On this trail are breath-taking 3D worlds where exploration, puzzle and platform elements blend in a seamless real-time environment.”

Once downloaded, Amazon Prime subscribers can keep the game, for free, beyond their subscription. This means while an active Amazon Prime subscription is required to access the free download, as well as a GOG account, the former is not required to retain the free download.

Those that take advantage of this offer should expect a game that is about 12 to 15 hours long. However, completionists will need closer to 20 hours with the game to see it completely though.