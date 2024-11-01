Prime Gaming Reveals 24 Free Games for November

Prime Gaming’s lineup of free games for November has been announced with Amazon curating a list of 24 different titles that’ll be given away this month. The free Prime Gaming games for November include some huge hits this time with the highly acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy headlining the list alongside other games like Bethesda’s Dishonored, a Disney game, a Jurassic World game, and many more. The first of those free games will be available starting today with the rest of them spread out throughout the remainder of November.

For those who’ve never played Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy but are Prime Gaming subscribers, you thankfully won’t have to wait long at all to play that Marvel game since it’s first up on the list of November’s free Prime Gaming games. We’ve seen the game given away in the past through other platforms like the Epic Games Store’s weekly drops, but this is the first time that it’s been in a Prime Gaming lineup. It’s followed immediately by Mafia: Definitive Edition which is also free today for subscribers and should get you ready for the new Mafia game that was announced this year.

Below is the full lineup of all the free Prime Gaming games subscribers will get in November along with the dates on which they’ll be available and the launchers that you’ll need in order to redeem the codes for the games. You’ll have to have a few different launchers like GOG and the Epic Games Store to make use of all the games, but that’s the norm when it comes to free Prime Gaming games.

a sample of Prime gaming’s free games for november 2024.

November 1

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Epic Games Store]

Mafia: Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

November 7

Dishonored – Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

Duck Paradox [GOG Code]

Close To The Sun [GOG Code]

Disney•Pixar Cars [Amazon Games App]

Bang Bang Racing [Amazon Games App]

Snakebird Complete [Epic Games Store]

November 14

Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]

Chasm: The Rift [GOG Code]

House of Golf 2 [Epic Games Store]

Tomb Raider: Anniversary [GOG Code]

Blade of Darkness [GOG Code]

November 21

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood [Amazon Games App]

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition [GOG Code]

Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

Super Meat Boy [Epic Games Store]

Moonscars [GOG Code]

RIOT – Civil Unrest [GOG Code]

November 27

Elite Dangerous [Epic Games Store]

Sir Whoopass – Immortal Death [GOG Code]

Jurassic World Evolution [Epic Games Store]

Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]

Shogun Showdown [GOG Code]

Once games are added to Prime Gaming’s free lineup, they usually stick around for quite a while before the offer to redeem them expires, so they’re not nearly as here-and-gone as other offers like monthly PlayStation Plus games. You’ll have plenty of time to claim these games this month and the next then with more free Prime Gaming games releasing in December.