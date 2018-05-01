Tomb Raider Film Announced For Blu-Ray, Coming This Summer

The Tomb Raider franchise came back to theaters earlier this year, with a new entry featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. And while it didn’t perform as well at the box office as Angelina Jolie’s previous entries, it did follow the spirit of Square Enix’s most recent games, and also did pretty well with a total worldwide box office of $271 million thus far.

And now Warner Bros. Entertainment is bringing the film home, as it has announced Tomb Raider will be making its debut on Blu-Ray, 3D Blu-Ray and 4K Blu-Ray on June 12. The digital HD release should be released a little bit sooner, though a date wasn’t given at the time of the report. UPDATE: Pre-orders are now live on Amazon.

The film stars Vikander as Croft, who goes up against a villain trying to unlock a dangerous and deadly secret on a remote island. The film also features Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas. It was directed by Roar Uthaug, who previously worked on The Wave.

Here are the technical features for the disc, straight from the studio:

“The 4K Blu-ray Combo Pack features an 4K Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the theatrical version and a Digital version of the movie. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film and special features in hi-definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition and a Digital version of the movie.

The 4K Blu-ray disc of “Tomb Raider” will feature Dolby Vision HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

Also, the 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D discs of “Tomb Raider” will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.”

The film will also have the following special features:

Tomb Raider: Uncovered – The cast and crew reveal the challenges – and the fun – of bringing Lara Croft’s thrilling adventures of life for a new generation.

Croft Training – Enter the gym with Award winning actress Alicia Vikander as she prepares for the most physically demanding role of her career and transforms into the iconic action hero Lara Croft.

Breaking Down the Rapids – Join Director Roar Uthaug as he and other members of the cast and crew break down the film’s most exciting action set piece.

Lara Croft: Evolution of an Icon – Explore the revolutionary TOMB RAIDER saga from video games to movies, and discover how Lara Croft became one of the most popular and successful female characters of all time.

So if you enjoyed the film — and a lot of Lara Croft fans certainly did — you shouldn’t hesitate to add it to your collection when it arrives in June.

And following that, don’t forget to check out Shadow of the Tomb Raider when it arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 14.

