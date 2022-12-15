New Tomb Raider Game to Be Published by Amazon

Amazon Games will now be serving as the publisher of the next entry in the long-running Tomb Raider series. Earlier this year, developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that it was in the process of working on another Tomb Raider installment. In the wake of this announcement, though, Crystal Dynamics itself ended up being sold off by Square Enix to Embracer Group along with the Tomb Raider IP. And while this move raised questions about which company would end up publishing this forthcoming Tomb Raider game, Crystal Dynamics has now provided an answer.

Announced by the studio today, Amazon Games was revealed to be the publishing entity behind the new, yet-to-be-titled Tomb Raider project. Amazon will serve as the game's publisher around the globe and will also bring it to multiple platforms. While it's not currently known which platforms this Tomb Raider title will come to, the fact that the game is being developed for Unreal Engine 5 suggests it will appear across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

We are excited to announce that @CrystalDynamics has partnered with @AMZNGameStudios on the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series, which will continue Lara Croft’s saga in a single-player, story-driven multiplatform adventure. Amazon Games will support & publish globally! pic.twitter.com/Pn5aGeZaAm — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 15, 2022

"Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider," said Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos in an accompanying press release. "Transformative is what we're looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities. They're uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we're eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!"

While we have yet to see anything substantial from this new Tomb Raider title, it seems likely that this won't remain true for much longer. Since the game now officially has a publisher, there's a good chance that 2023 will finally bring with it our first look at Lara Croft's next major adventure. Based on a prominent leak that came about earlier this year, though, we already have a good idea of the direction that Crystal Dynamics might be going in with this forthcoming entry.

