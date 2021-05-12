Tony Hawk Pro Skater Fans Celebrate His 53rd Birthday
Tony Hawk turns 53 today and fans were in the mood to celebrate. The beloved skateboarding icon has been doing it for a long time. But, he’s beginning to slow down just a bit. Last year saw the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered 1+2. That game drew critical acclaim and a lot of celebration on social media for how closely it stayed to the original releases. However, recent days have been filled with a lot more scrutiny as the skateboarding masses are unhappy with Hawk for making an NFT of one of his tricks. : (Note: More information about the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article) But, there are still some more than happy to root on the legend as he’s become an Internet darling.
View this post on Instagram
“I’d like to foster the growth of skating internationally,” Hawk told Newsweek recently about life after skating. “I realize that with the Olympics coming, that's an opportunity to show it on a bigger venue but, I'm more interested in … skating starting to grow in places like Cambodia and South Africa, Afghanistan and there's a skate community in Uganda. And to me, that's the exciting part about how far skating has come. Whatever I can do to raise awareness or promote the growth, that's what I want to do.”
“In the '90s, when the X Games started, people knew my name from the previous generation. It was sort of like I had this crossover, [I] was bridging a gap,” he continued. “And I was still doing well. I had the experience and history with skating, I could speak to its roots as well as its future. It was never something I ever intended; it was more bestowed upon me and I was happy to take responsibility.”
(Note: Many critics point to the ecologic toll of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems. You can read more about that here)
Did you enjoy the THPS remakes? Let us know in the comments!
The game itself
prevnext
Happy Birthday goes out to the G.O.A.T. himself @tonyhawk 🦅🥳🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/tv4Vi9b1GB— Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 12, 2021
This is what he's drawing some criticism from
prevnext
Thank you @EthernityChain & @ondrejzunka for this opportunity! Collection & final ollie 5 drops on 5/12 (also my birthday... coincidence?) https://t.co/JCrWNLJhtZ— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 9, 2021
Folks are disappointed
prevnext
oh my god not you https://t.co/rq1eS18N00— ash (@om1present) May 12, 2021
This is positive though
prevnext
Special birthday shoutout to long-time #ENDALZ Celebrity Champion, @tonyhawk today! 🛹 Thank you Tony, for raising important Alzheimer's awareness in honor of your mom. pic.twitter.com/vlwJugIYlx— Alzheimer's Association (@alzassociation) May 12, 2021
People just love him
prevnext
Born on this date. Leader of the new school, the true school of skate Tony Hawk!!! A cultural icon. He transcended the skate world and was responsible for making the sport global and what we know it now. Representing San Diego, Powell Peralta, Bones Brigade and Birdhouse. HBD!!! pic.twitter.com/z0Aou7esv5— GetOffMyLawn (@Uncle805) May 12, 2021
But, for real
prevnext
Happy Birthday @tonyhawk 🙏🏾🙏🏾 changed skateboarding for the better!!— Marcellus Pippins (@PAE21) May 12, 2021
What an anniversary
prevnext
happy birthday Tony Hawk and happy one year anniversary to the shattering of my bones and gaining of a sick scar https://t.co/FwSGCDCBS2— Frey Kwa Hawking (@absentobject) May 12, 2021
Short and simple
prev
I randomly just found out that today is Tony Hawk’s birthday. Happy birthday, @tonyhawk.— Rebecca Alicia (@RebeccaAlicia) May 12, 2021