Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Confirms It Won't Have Controversial Feature

When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches later this year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, it won't have one of the most controversial features of video games. More specifically, Activision has confirmed that when the pair of remasters release bundled together this year they won't have microtransactions. However, it sounds like this feature could come to the game eventually.

Speaking to our sister site GameSpot, Vicarious Visions studio head Jen Oneal confirmed that everything in the pair of remasters will be unlocked via gameplay and gameplay only. As a result, there will be no type of monetization at launch. According to Oneal, the remasters will be a "complete package"

"Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We’re not planning on having monetization at launch," said the studio head.

According to Oneal, while the games will be released in their entirety at launch, there is ongoing consideration to add paid content down the road if fans ask for it.

Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, there's been no word of cross-play, but this sounds like another feature that could eventually make its way into the games. According to Oneal, the feature is being considered.

“When the time comes we will say more," said Oneal when asked about cross-play.

As you may know, the pair of remasters are set to launch on PC when they release together on September 4, but the bundled game won't be available on Steam. If you want to play the title on PC, you will need to pick it up via the Epic Games Store. There's a decent chance this exclusivity is timed, but for now Activision isn't commenting any further on the topic.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are set to release worldwide on September 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

