Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Update Adds New Tours, Challenges, and Crash Bandicoot Items

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is poised to get a new update soon that’ll add a couple of new Tour options and some Crash Bandicoot crossover items among other features. Activision and Vicarious Visions shared the first details on that update on Thursday to give an idea of what all will be included. It’ll be released on November 6th across all platforms for players to download and experience themselves.

One of the most notable changes in this update is the option to replay the Tours modes in both Pro Skater games with individual skaters this time. Participating in the new Solo Tours means the Goals and Medals get reset so that players can work towards them again and earn Stat Points for each skater. Activision said the existing Tours mode will be turned into “Crew Tours” and progress will persist if players have already complete the current Tours system, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress when the update drops.

In addition to the Pro Skater games, Activision also publishes the Crash Bandicoot games. In celebration of the launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time that came out last month, the Tony Hawk games are adding a couple of crossover customizations showcased in the video below.

“This first-ever crossover between Crash and Tony is only made possible due to the powers of the multiverse, which allows you to show off your Crash fandom on whatever skatepark (or dimension) you drop into,” Activision said. “The pack includes a new board, shirts, and hats that all look out of this world and are perfect to wear while re-completing those Solo Tour goals.”

If you’ve been running low on money in the skating games and haven’t been able to buy as much from the Skate Shop as you’d like, you can look forward to some new Challenges that’ll help you out with that. Over 100 Challenges are being added to the game that task players with different objectives with experience and in-game cash earnable as rewards for completing them.

The new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 update is scheduled to release on November 6th across all available platforms.