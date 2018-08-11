Top 5 DOOM Mods to Prepare for DOOM Eternal

Bethesda gave us an incredible first look at DOOM Eternal and while we are too busy drooling over the latest gameplay footage to be of much use to society, we realise that there may be many in the same boat as us as far as needing this game to come out. While we still have quite some time before we can don the role of the Slayer once more, there are some pretty sweet mods out there for PC players to dive back into the franchise they know and love.

Here are my top 5 picks for the DOOM mods you should check out while you not-so-patiently wait for DOOM Eternal to release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brutal DOOM

“Everything in Brutal DOOM is extremely intense. Everything sounds louder, looks bigger, moves faster, and hits harder. You can even fell the impact of explosions. Enemies are harder and smarter, and weapons and explosions are much louder. Your weapons have been upgraded to a deadly arsenal, completely throwing the vanilla Doom‘s “progressive weapon system” through the window. Every weapon is powerful and have it’s pros and cons, a a weapon will never be outclassed when you find a new weapon, but only find a different use for different situations, making Brutal Doom more balanced and more strategic than Vanilla gameplay. You have new abilities too. With any weapon selected, you can press Q (default bind) to kick enemies at close range and send them away.”

The creator of this mod SGtMarkIv has both a Patreon and a Discord to gain access as well as talk about the adventures in Brutal DOOM.

DOOM Mod Mocks Loot Crate Controversy In The Best Way Possible

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now everyone is sick and tired of hearing the term ‘loot boxes’. Whether it is being fed up with the practice of abusing them, or people just tired of hearing about it – there’s no denying that microtransactions have taken center stage. With EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II leading the charge, many gamers are finding their own ways to have their voice heard. One hilarious means to do that is with the latest DOOM mod that makes fun of all of the shenanigans in the best way possible.

EA may have pulled back their usage of loot crates, but this DOOM mod is not pulling punches. The DOOM Loot Box Mod created by Rip and Tear is a hilarious response to the weird state of the gaming community at present. The mod itself takes the 1993 FPS that we all know and love and replaces the weapon drops with loot boxes. Said loot boxes can only be opened with randomly dropped keys recovered from enemy corpses, but they are definitely few and far between. To further mock the rising practice in gaming, players can partake in a newly added in-game marketplace in order to purchases said keys (though with fake money, they aren’t EA).

The mod itself can be seen in the first few levels of the game in the video below. “Welcome to the marketplace” to see the loot box interpretation for yourself. To download the mod, simply support the modder’s site right here.

Play With Overwatch Weapons In the Classic Doom

There’s this mod that will be worth some attention to long-time DOOM fans, especially those that also happen to be Overwatch addicts. That’s because the mod known as OverDOOM allows you to use some very familiar weapons in the game, so you can really clean house on those demons.

As you can see from the video above, the big highlight is D.Va’s mech, which you can hop into to do some major damage to enemies. It even scoots around at the same speed as her actual mech in Overwatch, which is an impressive feat, to say the least.

The video, posted by DrUberWaffles, also features an array of other familiar weapons, including Widowmaker’s sniper rifle, Lucio’s green glowing gun, a bow, throwing stars, and plenty of others to choose from.

But then we go right back to the mech, which is amazing when it comes to turning the tide against overwhelming demon forces. Not only do the side cannons help out in a pinch, but the maneuverability allows for better targeting.

The footage is short but sweet, and gets right to the point when it comes to the fun you could have with the mod. All you need to do is visit this page to download it, and then hit the ground running with the Overwatch weapons of choice. While the original game still can’t be beat, this should keep you busy for a while, especially if you’re in the mood for nostalgic gaming with a twist.

Customization Unlocked

Sometimes you just gotta get in there and customize the crap out of your game play. But for those that have already made their initial run in 2016’s DOOM, there’s a new mod that is simple but effective when getting all of those unlocks.

According to creator ‘CombatXtreme’:

“This mod unlocks all colour and pattern variants, for weapons and armour, and also unlocks all armour skins and pieces for use in the DOOM Beta. This means you no longer have to unlock all of these pieces through leveling up, which is actually impossible because there are only 15 levels in the Beta. Other people without this mod can play with modded people without any problems, and you’ll see each others armour and weapons without problems. This version of the mod is for the open beta, and will unlock the new taunts. It won’t crash on the closed alpha or beta, just nothing will happen.”

Super Mario DOOM

Look, I don’t care what you have to say – Super Mario was the business. But hey, so was DOOM so it’s only natural that the two should inevitably – and weirdly – meet. The Super Mario Doom World mod comes from modder ‘Tatsurdcacocaco’ and brings the best of both worlds into one smooth experience.

According to the creator, “A famous game meets another famous game. You will witness the chaotic world. This is a play video of Doom which is a video game with mario characters. The stage of this video was made for myself. I also used “smdremix.wad”(wad title is “Super Mario Doom Remix”) and “zbooldpak.wad” for this movie.”

You can check out how to download it, plus more footage, right here.

Like mods? You can follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – She’s our mod expert.