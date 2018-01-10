Total War: Three Kingdoms Announced With Epic Cinematic Trailer

Warhammer isn’t the only thing Creative Assembly has been working on in recent years. The studio just released a brand new announcement trailer to introduce fans to the world of Total War: Three Kingdoms, making good on their promise last year that more historical titles were in the works!

Though the video is a cinematic representation, it is incredibly exciting – especially for those that are fans of the Creative Assembly franchises. The new series itself is set in China during the year 190 CE. Though we don’t have a release date yet, we do know that it is slated for the Fall this year on PC.

We do get a look at the oppressive regime underneath Dong Zhou, and a few more details about the heroes that will face him. According to the trailer’s official description:

“The year is 190CE. China is in turmoil. The Han Dynasty crumbles before the child-emperor. He is but a figurehead; a mere puppet for the tyrant warlord Dong Zhuo. It is a brutal and oppressive regime, and as Dong Zhuo’s power grows, the empire slips further into the cauldron of anarchy. But hope yet blossoms.

Three heroes, sworn to brotherhood in the face of tyranny, rally support for the trials ahead. Scenting opportunity, warlords from China’s great families follow suit, forming a fragile coalition in a bid to challenge Dong Zhuo’s remorseless rule. Will they triumph against the tyrant, or will personal ambition shatter their already crumbling alliance and drive them to supremacy?

The crucible fizzes. Allegiances shift. The fires of conflict stoke opportunity. Only one thing is certain: the very future of China will be shaped by its champions. Total War: Three Kingdoms is the next major historical strategy game in the award-winning Total War series”

No set release date has been set at this time for when the game will be coming to PC, but more previews are expected soon so stay tuned!