How To Transfer Games From Xbox One To The Xbox One X

There’s a lot of buzz around the upcoming super console from Microsoft as the release of the Xbox One X draws near. With a platform that boasts similar specs to that of a decent gaming PC, many may be wondering how they can transfer their old progress and 4K data onto the new console.

The transition to the new platform will be an easy one, according to the Xbox team, and offers three separate methods. All three methods relate back to an external hard drive, which is important to note going in. With some of the options, the HD is not required but is recommended for a smoother transition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first method is arguably the most obvious, and is as simple as backing everything up onto an external storage device. That device can then be transferred directly to the X.

For any titles that utilised the 4K enhancements, it is recommended to download it first to an external HD on the older system and porting it over to the Xbox One X that way, verses updating directly on the new console. This move will make the upgrade much less time consuming.

For game and application transfers are also recommended via an external hard drive for the same reasons as mentioned above: it’s a huge time saver. Applications can be re-downloaded, but will take away from other important updates when the new system is set up for the first time. You can check out the video above as the Xbox camp discusses these options in more detail.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!