Hasbro Wants Classic Transformers Video Games Available Again

Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron are often hailed as the two best games ever made based on the Transformers brand. Both games were delisted from digital storefronts after the contract between Hasbro and Activision expired, and their online features have been terminated. However, it seems that Hasbro wants to make them available again. Speaking to Transformers site TFW2005 at SDCC, the company revealed that it's hoping to see these titles added to Xbox Game Pass following the Microsoft acquisition. Unfortunately, the current hurdle is that Activision has apparently lost the hard drives containing the games!

"Sadly, apparently Activision's not sure what hard drives they're on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that's very frustrating," a Hasbro rep told TFW2005. "Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they'll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it's an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."

Transformers: War for Cybertron originally released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2010. Developed by High Moon Studios, the game takes place in the early days of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, offering campaigns where players can take on both factions. The game was a huge hit with Transformers fans, and an equally well-regarded sequel was released in 2012, Fall of Cybertron. Fans of the two games would be very happy to see them made available in some capacity, so hopefully Activision can make it happen!

While War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron remain unavailable, the games live on thanks to the Transformers Studio Series. The toyline started out featuring figures based on the Transformers movies, but has recently expanded to include the video games as well. Hasbro began with War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron, but has indicated that other games could receive a similar treatment in the future.

Would you like to see War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron return? Did you get a chance to play the games when they first released? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!