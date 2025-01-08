New Transformers Game Canceled Suddenly

Developer Splash Damage has revealed that its upcoming Transformers video game, Transformers: Reactivate, has now been canceled. Announced back in 2022 at The Game Awards, Transformers: Reactivate was planned to be a new 1-4 player action game set within the Transformers universe. Following its reveal, though, news on Reactivate was largely nonexistent, which led to many Transformers fans wondering about when more info would come about. Now, we know why nothing else had emerged about Reactivate and it’s because the project was internally falling apart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a statement posted to social media, Splash Damage shared that its work on Transformers: Reactivate is now coming to a close. As a result, the studio said that it would now be shrinking, which puts some employees “at risk of redundancy”. Splash Damage went on to thank Transformers IP holder Hasbro for working with the company on Reactivate and also briefly mentioned that it has “other projects” in development.

“Today, we have some very difficult news to share,” Splash Damage wrote. “The decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate. This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy. This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who worked on Transformers for their dedication and passion.”

Play video

Outside of its initial trailer, there’s virtually nothing else that was ever shown about Transformers: Reactivate in an official capacity. Some gameplay from Reactivate leaked this past year and suggested that it would be a third-person title in the same vein as the popular Transformers games Transformers: War for Cybertron and Transformers: Fall of Cybertron. Other than this, Splash Damage hadn’t said anything new about Transformers: Reactivate in over two years until this cancellation announcement.

While it might be disappointing to know that Transformers: Reactivate will never see the light of day, there might be other Transformers games in the works. Specifically, previous leaks and rumors have suggested that Activision could look to bring back War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron on modern platforms after previously delisting both games. Although there’s no guarantee that this will happen just yet, there’s reason to hope that we could hear more on this front later in 2025.