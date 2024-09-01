Two New Transformers Games Rumored to Be in the Works

Under Activision, Transformers fans were treated to some of the best games ever based on the brand. Titles like Transformers: War for Cybertron, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, and Transformers: Devastation are highly-regarded among Transformers fans, but remain sadly unavailable on current platforms. There have been rumors that Xbox is looking to rectify that now that the company owns Activision, and it sounds like something is in the works. According to a rumor from Transformers fansite TFW2005, Xbox Game Studios is working on two different games based on the franchise. Incredibly, the rumor claims that the games are targeting a release this year.

If that truly is the case, the most likely scenario is some kind of remaster for the two Cybertron games. War for Cybertron was originally released in 2010, while its sequel, Fall of Cybertron, came out two years later. The two games take place in the early days of the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, and would make a lot of sense for the remaster treatment. Hasbro recently expanded its line of Studio Series figures to include designs based on the War for Cybertron games, and Transformers One will similarly explore the origins of these characters when it comes to theaters this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Microsoft really is remastering these two Transformers games, it will be interesting to see if they end up Xbox exclusive, or come to other platforms. The War for Cybertron games were released on Xbox 360, PC, and PS3, and Microsoft has been actively releasing its games on multiple platforms. It’s entirely possible these remasters could end up on PlayStation, Steam, and Switch.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt. TFW2005 is a reputable site when it comes to all things Transformers. That said, the original rumor never explicitly mentions remasters of the War for Cybertron games, though it does hint at the possibility. Of course, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and just because something is apparently in the works, it doesn’t mean it will come to pass, or won’t get pushed into next year. For now, fans will have to settle for the one Transformers game that is confirmed to release in 2024!

Are you a fan of Activision’s Transformers games? Would you like to see them made available again? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!