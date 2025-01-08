Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals First Look at New Game Mode

It appears that a new mode will be coming to Marvel Rivals with the launch of Season 1. While developer NetEase has yet to make any kind of announcement, multiple streamers have gotten a chance to test out some of the new additions that will be arriving in the game. In a new video shared by the @RivalsLeaks account on X/Twitter, Felix “xQc” Lengyel can be seen on Twitch playing what appears to be an unannounced free for all mode. For fans that have wanted to tackle Marvel Rivals solo, this new mode could be an exciting addition!

The new season of Marvel Rivals will see the arrival of several new playable characters, including Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, the Thing, and Dracula. In the video, xQc can be seen using the Invisible Woman in her new Malice alternate skin, which was officially announced by NetEase yesterday. The clip shows xQc battling other players, including one using Mr. Fantastic. Video can be found in the post embedded below.

Gameplay for the new Doom FFA mode‼️🔥

i dont think bro is supposed to be playing this#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/FidOugkml4 — Marvel Rivals – Leaks & Info (@RivalsLeaks) January 8, 2025

The map played in the mode is the Sanctum Sanctorum, which will arrive with the start of Season 1. The home of Doctor Strange will include several references to the comics and films, and will have portals that transport players to different areas around the map. In the Marvel Rivals narrative, the Sanctum Sanctorum will offer a refuge for the heroes as they attempt to regroup from the assault of Dracula and his vampire forces. The Sanctum played a pretty sizable role in the recent Blood Hunt comic crossover, which seems to be the basis for this new season.

Now that the mode has been unofficially revealed, it will be interesting to see if NetEase decides to make an announcement. The official Marvel Rivals social media accounts tend to update frequently, and it’s possible we could get some details about free for all ahead of the new season’s release. Some clarity on the new mode would be nice, and give us a better indication of whether this is going to be a permanent addition to the game, or simply a limited time mode for players to check out.

Even if we don’t see an official announcement from NetEase in the next day or two, we won’t have to wait much longer. The new season of Marvel Rivals will begin on Friday, January 10th. It will be interesting to see how fans react to the new season once it goes live, and if it will be able to maintain the game’s current momentum. NetEase and Marvel Games have clearly found something that has appealed to a lot of players, but maintaining the game’s popularity could prove challenging. Thankfully, the developers have no shortage of characters and storylines to pull from!

