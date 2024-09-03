New Transformers Games Rated Following Recent Leak

Over the last few days, rumors have been circulating about two Transformers video games set to be released this year. Following a post from Transformers fansite TFW2005 a few days ago, the Australian Classification Board has offered additional evidence for these two games apparently in the works from Microsoft Studios. The two classifications don't offer much in the way of information, but their existence alone seems to back up the initial rumor. Both games have been given a PG rating from the board, with the first game mentioning "Online Interactivity, Scary Scenes," and the second game mentioning "Mild Violence, Online Interactivity, Users Interact."

At this time, we don't know what Transformers games are currently in development, but the descriptions would seem to further point to remasters of Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron. The original games both featured online multiplayer, which would fit with the ratings from the Classification Board. Over the last year or so, Hasbro and Xbox have shown an interest in making these games available again, so it's very possible that both games are getting remastered, after years of being unavailable to purchase.

Both Classification Board ratings were shared by TFW2005, which also noted that the Steam CD keys for multiple Transformers games from Activision were recently updated. At this time, we don't know if there's any connection, but there seems to be a lot of smoke surrounding these games. It certainly doesn't hurt that Transformers fans hold both of these games in high-regard, alongside Transformers: Devastation.

With a new movie set to release this month, the timing for a Transformers video game announcement couldn't be better. As with any rumor, readers should continue to take this with a grain of salt, but there have been a lot of games leaked over the years thanks to the Australian Ratings Board, including Silent Hill: The Short Message, which we first started to learn about months ahead of an announcement from Konami. Hopefully we'll be able to say the same about these Transformers games, but for now we'll have to wait to see if these rumors turn out to be more than meets the eye.

