Treasure May Be Interested In Bringing ‘Radiant Silvergun’ To Nintendo Switch

We’re starting to see more of the classic Treasure games trickle over to Nintendo Switch. Earlier this year, Nicalis ported the awesome Ikaruga to the system, giving it one of its best shooters yet; and this week will see Sega Genesis Classics, which will bring Gunstar Heroes and Dynamite Headdy.

So what’s next? Well…how about Radiant Silvergun? The cult classic shooter first found fame on the Sega Saturn, but then laid dormant for many years before the developer managed to bring it to the Xbox 360, and then the Xbox One via backward compatibility. And now…the team is considering bringing it to Switch.

A fan recently tweeted out to the company, asking them if it was possible to bring the game to the Switch since Ikaruga was ported over so successfully. While Treasure made no promises, it did note interest in possibly bringing the game over.

Radiant Silvergun. Switch. Yes, I planned to go with IKARUGA at the same time, but it stopped. Please wait. However, I can not promise. — 株式会社トレジャー (@TreasureCoLtd) November 17, 2018

There’s no question that Radiant Silvergun would find a great deal of success on the Switch. Ikaruga has already sold reasonably well, and Nicalis has been teasing that a physical copy could come out over the next few months, and would no doubt be a hit with collectors. Maybe that publisher can look into bringing the game along, so fans can enjoy yet another insanely good “shmup” for on-the-go play.

Again, there’s no guarantee here, but it does sound like Treasure was working on the game at one point, and it can pick right back up where it left off, depending on a potential publishing partner and fan interest. Gauging by the small but significant response from fans, we can totally see said interest.

We’ll let you know if the company makes anything official. In the meantime, you can check out Radiant Silvergun now for Xbox One and Xbox 360, as well as the classic version for Sega Saturn.

Oh, and don’t forget to check out Ikaruga for Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s quite something in itself!

(Hat tip to Nintendo Everything for the scoop!)