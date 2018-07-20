Treyarch Details Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Downloadable Classified Map

We’ve gotten some great tidbits about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, including details on a Mystery Box edition and a new trailer that made us want to see more from the game.

If that’s not enough, Treyarch recently took to the Activision Blog to discuss several things about BO4. This includes talking about the downloadable Classified map that will be included day one with its release, giving fans something else to enjoy alongside its Zombie campaigns.

Zombies director Jason Blundell gave us an idea of what to look forward to with the map. “So, Classified follows the Ultimis crew. The Ultimis crew is the crew that we started with back in World at War. For those of you who want to study the Latin, that’s the Ultimis crew and then there’s the Primis crew. Primis is the new crew that we followed in Origins, and so far is who we followed all the way through Black Ops III.

“But Ultimis crew we have not touched in a while. The Ultimis crew is really more stereotypes of their characters: there is a lot more boasting, a lot more breaking the fourth wall and talking to the player, and we’ve not used them in quite a long time. They are also the gang that we saw in Zombie Chronicles because that featured a remake of those very old maps. So, we saw them a little bit, but we’ve not made a new Ultimis story in many, many years. This is the first one in a while.

“It also allows us to do some fun stuff. Back when Pentagon was done back in the original Black Ops, it was very much made as a one-off map. It was a novelty map. It was a different kind of experience because it featured Nixon, Kennedy, Castro and McNamara and those kind of guys. It was a one-off map made for novelty, but as time went on, we had to solve the question of where did that sit in the big story? And to do so we had to write a lot of assumptions. ‘Okay, this is what happened.’ And we’ve been using that to educate the decisions we’ve made in the storyline, but we’ve never actually told the story of, ‘Why were the zombies in the Pentagon? What did that have to do with the major storyline of the game?’

“So, we’re actually now able to come back now and spell it out. I think the other thing that’s very exciting about that map is that there are a bunch of really big questions the community has had for many, many years, and Classified will finally answer them. There are a handful of answers that are big ones, and they will send some ripples through the community. Classified will stir things up a little bit.”

We haven’t seen too much of Classified in action just yet, but it sounds very promising. Maybe when Gamescom rolls around next month…

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.