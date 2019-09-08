Trials of Mana Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Nintendo’s latest Direct presentation has provided fans with plenty to look forward to. Not only did we get plenty of announcements of things coming in the next few months, but we also received some release dates for games that aren’t too far off. One such title to make an appearance was the highly anticipated remake of Trials of Mana. Not only were fans given a look at what is to come in the inbound title, but a release date was also offered. While the game won’t be releasing until next year, fans at least now know exactly when it will be launching.

As can be seen at the end of the trailer above, Trials of Mana will not be releasing until April of next year. However, fans are treated to a look at the characters that will be present during the upcoming journey. “The latest trailer introduces viewers to the game’s cast of characters through the beautiful accompanying orchestral score,” reads the press release. “Players will get a closer look at the upgraded character models, switching classes, and new combat system as it plays out in an epic battle against fearsome foes, as well as hear the English voice over for the first time.”

In case you are not aware of what exactly Trials of Mana is a remake of, here’s more:

“Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, and later making its debut in the West with the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, Trials of Mana is a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series, seamlessly bringing the beloved story and characters to a new, modern era of fans with real-time combat, beautiful 3D graphics and updated gameplay. The game tells the story of six heroes as they battle against the forces of evil that threaten a world where Mana has been weakened. Players will craft their own experiences by selecting a party of three from these unique characters as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime to protect the very essence of Mana itself.”

Trials of Mana will be launching on April 24, 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and PlayStation 4.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into Trials of Mana when it releases next year? Let us know in the comment section below!