Disney Reveals More Tron Games Are Coming

Tron: Identity is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, but fans of the Disney franchise can look forward to more adventures in the Grid in the future. In a new interview posted on Disney's D23 website, Disney Games Producer Heidy Vargas revealed that Tron: Identity is just the start of the company's collaboration with developer Bithell Games. According to Vargas, there's more to come following the game, though specific details regarding what to expect next have not been announced.

"There are a few other projects in the works that I can't mention yet, but of course, Tron: Identity is the start of Bithell Games' collaboration with Disney on Tron-dedicated games," said Vargas. "Players can expect more Tron titles to come in the future, but for now we are excited to bring you Tron: Identity on April 11!"

Tron: Identity is a crime noir take on the franchise centered around an all-new program named Query. The detective is investigating an explosion and break-in at a building known as the Repository, and must interview different people throughout the building as he tries to uncover exactly what happened. As I noted in our review for the game, Tron: Identity ends on a pretty big cliffhanger, so it makes a lot of sense that Disney and Bithell Games plan to revisit this unique take on the Grid.

Unfortunately, Vargas did not go into detail about when we might see a follow-up to Tron: Identity, or how many additional games fans might see. The Tron franchise has never been one of Disney's biggest, but there's a lot of potential to win over new fans thanks to the Tron Light Cycle Run attraction at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Fans that check out the attraction can play Tron: Identity without needing much in the way of background knowledge, making it a strong jumping on point for the series. Hopefully Disney and Bithell Games will reveal further details in the near future!

Do you plan on checking out Tron: Identity? Are you excited to see more collaborations between Disney and Bithell Games? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!