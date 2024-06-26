How to Collect Every Trophy in Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2

If you're trying to platinum Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 now that it's available on flat mode, here's how to unlock all 37 achievements.

Steel Wool Studios' Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 has transferred to flat mode, meaning more players have the opportunity to experience the game if they don't have access to a PSVR2. With 37 achievements to unlock in the game, players should expect to spend somewhere around ten hours to platinum the game. The achievements are fairly straightforward to achieve, with about half of them acquired by progressing through the game, with the other more individual requirements varying from eating plenty of food, stealing candy from a patient, and hitting an animatronic with a pumpkin.

The platinum achievement is listed first below, with the other 36 achievements listed in alphabetical order following.

The Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Achievements

Shift Complete

Collect all other achievements for Help Wanted 2.

All You Can Eat

Eat edible objects in the game for ever and ever and ever.



Eat 200 items of food.

Batteries Not Included



Take this mask. Take this mask.

Complete all of the Backstage, Fazcade, Food Prep, Staff Only, Sister Location, and Ticket Booth minigames to unlock the six Faz Force figures.

Bonus Revenue

Complete a night of Fizzy Faz without wasting any ingredients.



Complete any of the Fizzy Faz minigames without dropping any ingredients or getting an order wrong.

Boop

Boop Funtime Freddy's nose.



Quickly boop Funtime Freddy's nose after he sneaks up to you during the Breaker Room minigame...before he can trigger a jumpscare.

Bullseye

Hit 20 ball targets.



In the Fazerblast minigames that allow you to throw balls, hit 20 targets.

Consequences

System threats found. Repair complete.

Collect all six secret memory plushes and complete Princess Quest 4.

Cupcake Keep Away

In Funtime Gang, don't let Chica get Mr. Cupcake.



During the Funtime Gang minigame, keep Mr. Cupcake's position on the table opposite of Funtime Chica's position.

Everyone's Favorite Boss



Give every ingredient station S.T.A.F.F. bot a break within a round.



Only achievable on nights four or five as that's when all of the ingredient station bots are unlocked, players will need to give all of the bots a break in a single round. This is easiest to achieve by giving all five bots a break at the same time.

Five Second Rule

Serve food after dropping it.



Drop any food item and pick it up quickly enough to serve it like nothing happened at all during any of the Food Prep minigames.

Food Fight

Shoot a server with the sauce gun.



Practice your aim and shoot a server with the sauce gun during the El Chip's minigame.

Graveyard Shift



In Fizzy Faz, make a "graveyard."



Combine the the can Sodaroni found to the right of the monitor into a cup together with acid, caffeine, protein, and sugar... and serve!

GGY

Beat all high scores.



Set the high score in Bonk a' Bon, Fazerblast, and Capt. Foxy's Log Ride.

Gobble Gobble

Bowl a turkey!



Bowl three strikes in a row during the Bonnie Bowl minigame. This is a whole lot easier to accomplish in flat mode than in VR, but either way you should aim to do this in the earliest rounds as possible to avoid the complications prevented by animatronics.

Harvest Moon

Hit Moon in the face with the pumpkin.



Throw the pumpkin at Moon during the Carousel minigame.

Health & Safety

Complete all possible First Aid tasks.



Players should unlock this achievement upon removing Helpy's brain, eye, lung, and leg, stapling his arm, and zapping his heart with the defibrillator given the other tasks should be complete in the stages leading up to Helpy's operation, but you may need to replay the First Aid games a couple of times until everything is unlocked.

Heckle the Heckler

Give the Carnie what it deserves.



Blast the Carnie to your right with fire darts, balls, and (of course) the blaster in Fazerblast: FNAF 1 or Fazerblast: FNAF 2 for about 30 seconds.



Hoarder

Get all prizes from the claw machine.



It's Not Easy

Paint a S.T.A.F.F. Bot, Roxy, and Shattered Roxy with all dark green makeup.



Apply dark green makeup to the eyes, cheeks, and lips of a S.T.A.F.F. Bot in Salon: S.T.A.F.F. Makeover, Roxy in Salon: Glam Makeover, and Shattered Roxy inSalon: Roxy Repair.



Liability Risk

Get jumpscared.



Just fail any minigame and the animatronics will take it from there in true Five Nights at Freddy's fashion.

Light's Out

Smash 8 light bulbs.



Smash eight lightbulbs during Bonk a' Bon.

Lost Luggage



A Bonnie Mask?

During the Princess Quest 4 minigame, light the graves in this order: Chica, Foxy, Freddy, Bonnie, Golden Freddy, Puppet

Monty Understudy



Make a Monty costume.

While completing the Salon: S.T.A.F.F. Makeover mini-game, decorate the S.T.A.F.F. bot with green makeup on its eyes and cheeks and a red mohawk and star glasses from one of the mannequins. The items on the mannequins are random, so players may need to restart the game or play it again until the correct items have been provided.

Nobody Likes a Loser



Make Roxy presentable.

Complete the Salon: Roxy Repair minigame.

Open Your Eyes

See the world as it really is.



Upon competition of 16 minigames players will unlock the Faz-Wrench. Use the newly acquired item to enter the room in the corner of the hub world where you can then deactivate the Mask Inhibitor and remove your mask.



Picture Day

Get the Endos together for a group photo.



During the Endo Warehouse minigame, look away long enough to allow two Endos to approach the counter before turning to snap a photo of them together at the right moment.

Remember Jeremy?



Retrieve a memory.

Collect one of the six secret memory plushes.

Seeing Red



Did you know, there are two mallets?



Complete either of the Bonk 'a Bon minigames using only one mallet.

Snap

Only hit Helpy during round 1.



During the first round of Bonk 'a Bon, only hit Helpy.

Splash Zone

Find an alternate Log Ride flume.



Shoot any of the Helpys during Capt. Foxy's Log Ride.

Taking Candy From a Baby



Eat your patient's candy.



When instructed to give your patient candy upon completing a round in any First Aid minigame, eat it yourself. Sharing is not always caring.

They Had It Coming

Shoot those Plushbabies!



You'll need to shoot a fair few Plushbabies during Fazblaster games to unlock this trophy.

Tiny Dancer

Throw a Minireena.



Grab and throw one of the Minireenas during the Ballora Gallery mini-game.

You Are What You Eat

You ate the glue. What is wrong with you?



Eat the glue during the Arts and Crafts: Daycare minigame.

You Never Know Until You Try

Throw parts of Helpy at an animatronic threat.



Throw one of the pieces you remove from Helpy at the Scrap Baby during the First Aid: Scrap Baby mini-game.

Your Time To Shine



Consult the Mystic Hippo.

Teleport to the Mystic Hippo while in the hub world.

You're Hired