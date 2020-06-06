Get Over $3,000 Worth of Tabletop RPGs and Indie Video Games for Just $5

The itch.io community has made a massive bundle of video games, visual novels, and tabletop RPGs available for just $5, with all proceeds going to two charities. Earlier this week, itch.io unveiled its Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, a massive bundle of video games and tabletop RPGs that's available to purchase for a minimum of $5. This collection of over 740 projects would usually cost over $3,400, but the itch.io community is making them available as a "Pay What You Want" bundle with a minimum price of $5 until June 15th. Proceeds from the bundle will be split 50/50 between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund.

Itch.io is a marketplace for independent game developers to sell a diverse array of video games, tabletop games, and visual novels. Over 100,000 titles are available to purchase on itch.io, and many of the games are available at "Pay What You Want" rates with a minimum price.

Not only is this a mind-bogglingly fantastic deal, it also supports two great causes that are relevant to recent worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutalities. The protests started after a video showing George Floyd dying as a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes went viral on the Internet. The police officer who spent Floyd's final minutes kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded for assistance and three others were charged with murder and manslaughter charges after multiple days of protests. Protests have continued for almost two weeks, fueled by nearly daily reports of more police brutality against protesters and others.

The sheer amount of games available with this bundle makes it a must-buy. You can learn more about the bundle's contents here. Keep in mind that the bundle is only available until June 15th, so jump on this great bundle and support a good cause while you still can.

