Tumblr Trolls Twitter With Verified Blue Check

Tumblr decided to roll out their own blue verification checkmarks poking fun at Elon Musk's big Twitter Blue initiative. On the social media platform, you can now buy a "Important Blue Internet Checkmark" for the low-low price of $7.99. Yes, that money should probably come with more benefits. But, who can put a price on being important on the World Wide Web? A lot of Twitter users and Tumblr users alike found all of this hysterical. With the Twitter Blue functionality down for the moment, it seems like this check saga will drag over the weekend as well. Multiple companies saw pranksters imitating them online this week and probably ushered in the return of the grey official tag. Check out how Tumblr is billing their new release down below!

They wrote. "Hi! We're introducing Important Blue Internet Checkmarks here on Tumblr. They're a steal at $7.99—that's cheaper than some other places, when you consider that you get not one but two checkmarks for your blog. Why, you ask? Why not? Nothing matters! Get yours here!"

Tumblr Institutes Big Changes After Twitter Flounders

"We recently introduced Community Labels to give everyone more control over their dashboard experience. With this new feature, you can adjust your feed to your preferred comfort level by setting the types of content you want to see. It was our first step toward a more open Tumblr," they said. "Today, we're taking the next step: We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content depicting the human form (yes, that includes the naked human form)."

"So, even if your creations contain nudity, mature subject matter, or sexual themes, you can now share them on Tumblr using the appropriate Community Label so that everyone remains in control of the types of content they see on their dash," Tumblr added. "We have updated our Community Guidelines to reflect these changes; the rest of our content policies remain the same: We still don't allow hate, spam, violent threats, or anything illegal, and visual depictions of sexually explicit acts remain off-limits on Tumblr (if you want to know more about that, our CEO Matt recently explained why it's not feasible for us to safely and successfully support porn communities at this time). If you come across these types of content, please continue to report them to us."

"Similarly, if you come across content on Tumblr that doesn't appear to be appropriately labeled, please let us know. This is how we'll work together to create safer spaces for everyone on Tumblr, whatever their interests and needs. We hope this shift creates more room for artistic expression to flourish on Tumblr while empowering each of you to craft your own experience and safely explore and discover the things you love," the company said.

