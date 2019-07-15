TurboGrafx-16 Mini Pre-Orders Are Going Live for Prime Day

Konami is expected to open up pre-orders for the TurboGrafx-16 Mini exclusively through Amazon as part of their Prime Day festivities at some point today, July 15th. U.S. residents will get the TurboGrafx-16 console style pictured above, and it will include nearly 50 games that cover the catalog of both the TurboGrafx-16 console and its PC Engine Japanese counterpart.

Specifically, 24 American games and 26 Japanese games are included in their native language, and Konami notes that there is some overlap between the U.S. and Japanese games (Neutopia and Neutopia II for example). So, the number of unique games falls slightly short of 50, but this is still an interesting twist on the mini console formula that we’ve seen from Nintendo, Sega, and Sony. You can check out the full lineup of games below. Again, pre-orders are expected to go live right here with shipping slated for March 19th. Official pricing details haven’t been revealed at the time of writing, though it should be in the $100 range.

TurboGrafx-16 Games (English)

• Air Zonk

• Alien Crush

• Blazing Lazers

• Bomberman ’93

• Bonk’s Revenge

• Cadash

• Chew-Man-Fu

• Dungeon Explorer

• J.J. & Jeff

• Lords Of Thunder

• Military Madness (Nectaris)

• Moto Roader

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• New Adventure Island

• Ninjaspirit

• Parasol Stars

• Power Golf

• Psychosis

• R-Type

• Soldier Blade

• Space Harrier

• Victory Run

• Ys Book I&II

PC Engine Games (Japanese)

• Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

• Aldynes

• Appare! Gateball

• Bomberman ’94

• Bomberman Panic Bomber

• Chō Aniki

• Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

• Dungeon Explorer

• Fantasy Zone

• Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

• Gradius (Nemesis)

• Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō – (Nemesis II)

• Jaseiken Necromancer

• Nectaris (Military Madness)

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

• PC-Genjin (Bonk)

• Salamander

• Snatcher

• Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

• Super Darius

• Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

• Super Star Soldier

• The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

• Ys I・II

On a related note, Sega recently announced the final wave of games for the Genesis Mini console, and it includes some surprises – like two additional games that bring the grand total to 42.

Highlights from the final 12 game wave include Road Rash II, Strider, Tetris, Monster World IV, and Darius. The surprise ports are definitely Monster World IV, Darius, and Tetris, which never got official releases on the original console. Tetris, for example, was only available as a super rare cartridge (only around 10 were produced) back in the ’80s. You can check out the full lineup of games below, and if you like what you see you can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) with a release date set for September 19th.

The First 30 Games:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

The Final 12 Games:

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

