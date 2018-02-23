Turok and Turok 2 Xbox One Release Dates and Trailer Revealed, Pre-Orders Live

Great news, retro game lovers! Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil have both been spotted on the official Microsoft Store, and both of them have a release date attached to them. Apparently we’ll be able to get our hands on both of these remasters on March 2. You can find the link to Turok here, and the link to Turok 2: Seeds of Evil right here. These games were remastered by the very talented Nightdive Studios. Check out a trailer above to see their handiwork.

Both of these games achieved near-instant cult status on the Nintendo 64 when they launched. Turok especially was pretty groundbreaking due to its insane arsenal of weaponry, over the top, gory action, and its ability to take the N64’s hardware limitations and turn them into a strength. The draw distance in the game was pretty terrible, but a clever use of “fog” made us forget about all that; it just added to the ambience.

Here are the official store descriptions for both games:

Turok:

“A world where time has no meaning – and evil knows no bounds. Torn from a world long gone, the time traveling warrior Turok has found himself thrust into a savage land torn by conflict. An evil overlord known as ‘The Campaigner’ seeks to shred the fabric of time and rule the universe using an ancient artifact known as ‘The Chronoscepter.’

“The Chronoscepter was shattered thousands of years ago in an effort to keep it from falling into evil hands. The Campaigner has constructed a massive focusing array which he plans to use to magnify and pervert the power of the Chronoscepter in order to shatter the barriers between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to find the eight pieces of the Chronoscepter spread throughout the Lost Land and put an end to The Campaigner’s evil plot…”

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

“Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately the blast awakens an even deadlier force – The Primagen. Once again a Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world.

“Fight your way through 35 different types of enemies with bouncing bellies, blinking eyes, stretching tentacles and snapping jaws. From Prehistoric Raptors, to evolved Flesh Eaters, to your final battle with the Mother of all beasts— you’ll want to defeat all of them! Enemies are intelligent! They’re smart enough to attack in groups, to flee when they are outgunned, and to take cover during a firefight.”

