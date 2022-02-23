New Twisted Metal Game May Be Revealed Soon

This month marks 10 years since the release of Twisted Metal on PlayStation 3. That was the last time the vehicular combat franchise saw a new release, but that could be changing in the near future! According to industry insider Tom Henderson, and sources for Video Games Chronicle, the game will be releasing in 2023, and development is being handled by Firesprite. Henderson believes the game could see a teaser or announcement at some point in the near future. While Henderson has a strong track record, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

The Tweet from Henderson can be found embedded below.

According to my own sources and a report from VGC, Twisted Metal is being revived – with Firesprite taking over development [via VGC].



It's rumored that the title could release in 2023, so a small tease/announcement soon is plausible for recruitment purposes if they need it. pic.twitter.com/qYN7pKPfye — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 23, 2022

The original Twisted Metal released in 1995 on PlayStation. Up until 2012, the series was a staple on PlayStation platforms, with several games released over the years; Sweet Tooth was even one of the playable fighters in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale! While Twisted Metal has all but disappeared over the last 10 years, the time seems right for the series to return. Last year, PlayStation Studios confirmed that a TV series based on Twisted Metal is currently in development. It would make sense to have a new game available when the show airs, especially since PlayStation has been looking to films and television as a way to bring in new audiences.

For now, fans of the Twisted Metal franchise will just have to wait and see if this rumor pans out! It’s worth noting that Henderson has been talking about a Twisted Metal game for PlayStation 5 since at least last August, when he shared a lone image of Sweet Tooth in a Tweet that simply said “2023.” When taken with his most recent Tweet, it’s obvious that Henderson believes the game is coming next year, but most Twisted Metal fans won’t be satisfied until we get some kind of announcement from Sony. Ten years is an awful long time between releases, but hopefully a new game is around the corner!

