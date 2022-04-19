Twisted Metal TV Series Finds Its Director

The new Twisted Metal TV series coming to Peacock already found its lead with Marvel star Anthony Mackie on board to play John Doe, and now, it’s got a director, too. It’s been reported this week that the writer and director known for his work on projects such as The Eric Andre Show and Bad Trip will direct several episodes of Twisted Metal while also having plans to be an executive producer, too. It has not yet been revealed, however, just how many episodes this series will consist of at launch.

Deadline first reported on the latest Twisted Metal news this week and named Sakurai as the director for at least a few of the series’ episodes. Sakurai’s involvement marks the latest of several reports of castings and others in charge of producing or writing the PlayStation Productions series.

As mentioned previously, Mackie is currently on board for the Twisted Metal show, too. He’s joined by Will Arnett who’s supposedly going to be playing Sweet Tooth, the character those who favor the franchise likely most associate with Twisted Metal. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who worked on Deadpool and Zombieland in the past are set to serve as the writers for the show.

If the involvement of people who worked on things like The Eric Andre Show and Deadpool sounds like a lot of comedy chops in a Twisted Metal series, it’s because it appears that’s the intention since the show’s been described as an “action-comedy” series in the past. It’ll be set around the story of a motorist tasked with delivering a mysterious package across a wasteland while facing down others including Sweet Tooth himself.

“Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” an official description of the show explained. “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in the works, too, and is independent of this TV series, but that hasn’t yet been officially announced.