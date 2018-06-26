Twitch Reports Huge Numbers For E3 2018, Including New Streaming Record

There was a huge attendance record for E3 2018 this year but there were also millions of people that weren’t able to make the event in person. Thankfully, Twitch.tv was on hand with hours worth of broadcasts and it has paid off in spades.

The company just released statistics today talking about what accumulated during the big event in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. Based on what was reported, it’s set a new record for concurrent viewers on the service, with 2.9 million viewers tuning in at once during one point on June 10. “That’s more than the entire population of Chicago watching at once,” the company said in its press release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During that time, Microsoft and Bethesda had press conferences, introducing a number of forthcoming games like new Doom, Devil May Cry and Wolfenstein properties. And, of course, Fallout 76 gameplay had a lot to do with that high viewership as well.

That record tops the previously set 2.5 million record that was set back in January of this year. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what kind of event will push Twitch over the three million mark. Maybe something later this year…?

Viewers also tuned in for a good while over the week of the show, with around 75.8 minutes of E3 content watched on average. In all, over 1.6 billion total minutes were watched throughout its duration, which is a 106 percent increase over the previous year.

Viewers were also highly interactive between live reveals, press conferences and other E3 related events with over 1.8 million users talking with one another, creating nearly 35 million messages as a result. That’s twice the amount of E3 2017.

Co-streaming reached new heights as well. For press conferences and showcases, Twitch users were able to co-stream events through their own channel. As a result, there was a five times increased in Twitch broadcasters that took part in this over the previous year. Around 14,500 were done in other languages as well.

As far as what games Twitch fans are looking forward to the most, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate topped the list, although Fallout 76 and Cyberpunk 2077 weren’t far behind. Here’s the full top five:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fallout 76

Cyberpunk 2077

The Last of Us Part II

Kingdom Hearts III

Congrats to Twitch and its users on setting all these records. Can we do it again next year…?