Twitch Working to Fix Live Streaming Issues

Twitch is experiencing various technical difficulties today, including one that prevents some users from going live on the platform. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet, so much so that it's literally some people's jobs to stream on it on a consistent basis. It's also been used to help political figures spread their messages and promote their campaigns, which only highlights how powerful of a tool the service is. Although far from the first live streaming service, Twitch has managed to inspire other major tech giants like Google to take cues from it and implement them into their own services.

With that said, when things on Twitch start to go awry, it's noteworthy. Twitch has confirmed that it has received reports of people having trouble starting a live stream and is actively investigating the matter. As of right now, it hasn't been determined what the root cause of this issue is, though some users in response to Twitch Support's tweet on the matter thought it was an issue with OBS, a broadcasting software used by streamers. Nevertheless, Twitch is still up and there are a number of live streams running at the time of writing. It's unclear if this is an issue preventing all offline streamers from going live right now or if it's a case by case basis. Twitch also reported and resolved connectivity issues earlier today, though it's unknown if this is related to that matter at all.

🔎 We are investigating the issue preventing users from going live. Thanks for the reports! — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 24, 2022

This story is developing...