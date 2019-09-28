Twitch Reveals New Features for Streamers and Viewers

Twitch just rolled out a sizable update to its branding and the streaming platform’s layout, and with TwitchCon now underway, the updates haven’t stopped there. More new features have been announced including a picture-in-picture viewing option among other improvements that’ll make for a better experience for both viewers and streamers. These new features were unveiled during the opening of TwitchCon along with videos to show you how they’ll all work.

The improvements will help streamers and viewers alike when it comes to parts of Twitch like the ads viewers have to sit through to watch their favorite entertainers. One way that Twitch is improving is that it’s adding a picture-in-picture feature that moves aside the content that you actually want to see so that an ad can take its place. While you’ll still have to see the ad assuming you’re not already blocking them someway, you won’t have to stop watching the content you’re actually there for either. This feature is a big improvement not only for solo streams but also for big esports events where you want to flip over to the channel quickly to see what’s happening but end up being met with an ad once you get there.

For streamers, some new behind-the-scenes features are coming to help get a stream set up before you go live. The Twitch Studio resource with different templates and options has already been revealed in the past, and Twitch said it’s now planning to release the beta for all players starting in November. Outside of Twitch Studio, streamers are getting a new Dashboard as well that’ll help them manage several options and quick actions and will assist new streamers as they’re getting started.

Attention streamers: your new Dashboard is on its way!



Those are just some of the features Twitch revealed during TwitchCon and then again through its Twitter account for those who weren’t in attendance, so you can expect more announcements to be shared now that the convention has officially begun.

Twitch also just updated its colors, logo, and other parts of its site, so once all these new features are available, you’ll find them encased in that rebranding.