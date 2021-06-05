Twitch Viewers Are Trying to Ship Pokimane and xQc and Ludwig Is Having None of It

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pro and popular Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has called out Twitch viewers trying to ship Imane "Poikimane" Anys Felix "xQc" Lengyel, the most popular female and male streamers on the platform, respectively.

For those completely out of the loop: it all began during a recent couples stream hosted by Ludwig where xQc was asked to name the most attractive streamer on the platform that isn't his partner. Answering this, xQc name-dropped Pokimane, who wasn't present, but later saw the Twitch clip and was caught off guard by the statement. Since then, the Internet has spun out of control with shipping memes, and Ludwig has had enough of it.

During a recent stream, Ludwig not only called out Twitch viewers doing this, but noted this is why Tyler "Ninja" Blevins -- infamously -- revealed he doesn't stream with female streamers because of the Internet and how it gets carried away. At the time, Ninja received a considerable amount of backlash and dunks for this take, but Ludwig seems to think he had a point.

"Twitch chat, you are the reason, and LSF you are the reason why Ninja says s**t back in the day like 'I don’t play with women', because any relationship with a woman, as a man, is automatically shipped “This is literally OTV levels of shipping right now with this whole Poki and xQc thing.”

Ludwig continued:

“He was deada** asked a hard question... who he thought was the most attractive streamer that is not your partner, alright. And he didn’t do a meme answer. He just answered something he thought his partner would guess. And now there is this weird like back and forth where they [viewers] are clipping reactions, and almost baiting shipping. It can be a joke, but at what point is it not a joke? This is the sixth f*****g clip about it. Are we still joking? Should I have laughed after watching that clip? It seemed like Poki was just genuinely excited to play Valorant [with xQc].

Like most trends, this one should die off soon, but according to Ludwig, the jokes have already overstayed their welcome.