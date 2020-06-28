Twitch Prime Reveals Free Games for July
Twitch Prime has announced its upcoming free games and in-game loot for July 2020, including more items for video games like Apex Legends, RuneScape, and Legends of Runeterra. As usual, many of these offers will be available to Twitch Prime members throughout July, though each and every individual one has its own time limit attached. Often, this coincides with the end of the month, but not always.
More specifically, Twitch Prime is offering Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Dear Esther, GRIP: Combat Racing, Kunai, and Dark Devotion for free beginning in July, and you can check out the full list of in-game loot for the month, including when it's available, below:
July 1st
Free Games with Prime: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Dear Esther, GRIP: Combat Racing, KUNAI and Dark Devotion
July 3rd
Mafia City - Drop 8 of 8
July 6th
Words With Friends 2 - Drop 6 of 6
July 7th
Black Desert Mobile - Drop 2 of 6
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross - Drop 6 of 7
July 9th
Yahtzee with Buddies - Drop 1 of 9
July 13th
Apex Legends - Drop 7 of 12
Big Farm - Drop 3 of 12
July 14th
RuneScape - Drop 4 of 4
July 29th
Legends of Runeterra - Drop 5 of 5
As always, all of these offers and more will be available via Twitch Prime's "loot" page here when live, and there are of course several different offerings from June available right now!
Keep reading to learn more about Twitch Prime's upcoming free games! Twitch Prime is available to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. It regularly features free games and other in-game loot bonuses for a variety of games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch right here.
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
"Turok 2: Seeds of Evil returns to the PC!" the description for Turok 2: Seeds of Evil reads on Steam. "The sequel to the hit game Turok is now available, featuring a host of enemies, weapons, missions, locations and a new multiplayer mode. Remastered for today's computers using a new engine with improved graphics, Turok 2 will transport players into sprawling environments with vicious enemies lurking behind every corner."
Dear Esther
"Two years in the making, the highly anticipated Indie remake of the cult mod Dear Esther arrives on PC," the game's description on Steam reads. "Dear Esther immerses you in a stunningly realised world, a remote and desolate island somewhere in the outer Hebrides. As you step forwards, a voice begins to read fragments of a letter: 'Dear Esther...' - and so begins a journey through one of the most original first-person games of recent years. Abandoning traditional gameplay for a pure story-driven experience, Dear Esther fuses its beautiful environments with a breathtaking soundtrack to tell a powerful story of love, loss, guilt and redemption."
GRIP: Combat Racing
"Harness the power of gravity-defying wheeled or airborne vehicles, and smash your way through opponents with a bristling arsenal of outlandish weapons," the game's description reads on Steam. "GRIP delivers one of the fastest and most unique racing experiences ever as you scale walls, ceilings and anything else you can get your ride onto. Master twisting tracks, tricks and perform ridiculous stunts, fighting your way across alien planets to become the ultimate vehicular assailant."
Kunai
"A traumatic event has shaken the balance of the world," Kunai's description reads on Steam. "Human life has been almost wiped out by the evil A.I. Lemonkus. Robots roam free across the earth. You take control of Tabby, a killer robot infused with the soul of an ancient warrior."
Dark Devotion
"Explore the secrets of a mysterious fallen temple and put your Templar faith to the test in Dark Devotion, where no sacrifice is too great in praise of your God," the game's description reads on Steam. "Measure your devotion and your bravery by journeying into deepest darkness for answers to questions that will challenge your very existence."
