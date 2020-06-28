Twitch Prime Reveals Free Games for July

Twitch Prime has announced its upcoming free games and in-game loot for July 2020, including more items for video games like Apex Legends, RuneScape, and Legends of Runeterra. As usual, many of these offers will be available to Twitch Prime members throughout July, though each and every individual one has its own time limit attached. Often, this coincides with the end of the month, but not always.

More specifically, Twitch Prime is offering Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Dear Esther, GRIP: Combat Racing, Kunai, and Dark Devotion for free beginning in July, and you can check out the full list of in-game loot for the month, including when it's available, below:

July 1st

Free Games with Prime: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Dear Esther, GRIP: Combat Racing, KUNAI and Dark Devotion

July 3rd

Mafia City - Drop 8 of 8

July 6th

Words With Friends 2 - Drop 6 of 6

July 7th

Black Desert Mobile - Drop 2 of 6

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross - Drop 6 of 7

July 9th

Yahtzee with Buddies - Drop 1 of 9

July 13th

Apex Legends - Drop 7 of 12

Big Farm - Drop 3 of 12

July 14th

RuneScape - Drop 4 of 4

July 29th

Legends of Runeterra - Drop 5 of 5

As always, all of these offers and more will be available via Twitch Prime's "loot" page here when live, and there are of course several different offerings from June available right now!

What do you think about Twitch Prime's upcoming freebies? Are you a subscriber? Or do any of these make you want to subscribe? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to learn more about Twitch Prime's upcoming free games! Twitch Prime is available to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. It regularly features free games and other in-game loot bonuses for a variety of games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch right here.