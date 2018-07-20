Twitch Prime Free Games for August Revealed

Another month, another bout of free games for Twitch Prime users. Each month, Twitch offers a line-up of free games for those that have the membership to enjoy. This gives gamers a chance to enhance their gaming library and streaming content at no additional cost. Not sure if you have a Twitch Prime account? This also applies to those that have Amazon Prime as well!

So what does the month of August have to offer? Below is what you can claim, and KEEP forever, for the month of August:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Death Squared

Antihero

Wizardry Bundle

Steamworld Dig

Personally? Steamworld Dig is way more fun than it has any right being. For a breakdown of what each game offers, check out the descriptions below:

Jotun Valhalla Edition

“In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla. Explore vast regions of Norse Purgatory to find runes to unleash the jotun, giant Norse elementals. Fight them using only your massive two-handed axe, the blessings of the Gods and your skills! Jotun: Valhalla Edition features the brand new Valhalla Mode, the ultimate battle against even fiercer versions of the Jotun! A true challenge for those who wish to impress the Gods!”

Experience beautiful hand-drawn animation

Fight five epic jotuns, giant Norse elementals

Explore nine vast and mysterious levels filled with Viking mythology

Learn about Thora’s life and death in an overarching story Summon powers bestowed upon you by the Viking Gods

Hear authentic Icelandic voice-overs

Death Squared

“Does anyone actually read these descriptions? They do? And there’s someone reading right now? Well, in that case: Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game for 1, 2 or 4 players, best enjoyed with loved ones who don’t mind a little arguing for the greater good.

Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying! Each player needs to guide a robot to a colour-coded goal, but the path is beset with deadly traps and hazards. Teams of players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together.

Complete the main campaign with one or two players, then take a group into four-player Party Mode for the ultimate teamwork trial! For those that can’t get enough, head to the ‘Vault’ to find extra experiments recommended only for the brave.”

Antihero

“Antihero is a fast-paced digital board game with an (Oliver) Twist. Recruit street urchins, hire thugs, start a gang, upgrade your guild, steal everything… and bribe, blackmail, and assassinate your way to victory. Includes a story-driven campaign, AI skirmishes, and intense online and offline PvP.”

Underground Street Wars! Play through the story-driven campaign, skirmish against the AI, and jump online in casual and ranked PvP multiplayer.

Play through the story-driven campaign, skirmish against the AI, and jump online in casual and ranked PvP multiplayer. Challenge Your Friends! Invite friends to play asynchronously or increase the pressure in a Live Match. Set up custom “House Rules” and tailor the game to your tastes!

Invite friends to play asynchronously or increase the pressure in a Live Match. Set up custom “House Rules” and tailor the game to your tastes! Take over the city! Protect what’s yours. Infiltrate businesses, sneak into estates, set traps, and steal everything. The city’s riches are yours – if your opponent doesn’t take them first.

Infiltrate businesses, sneak into estates, set traps, and steal everything. The city’s riches are yours – if your opponent doesn’t take them first. Sneakery, Stabbery, and Skullduggery! Upgrade your guild, recruit street urchins, hire thugs, start a gang… and bribe, blackmail and assassinate the opposition. There are many paths to the top.

Upgrade your guild, recruit street urchins, hire thugs, start a gang… and bribe, blackmail and assassinate the opposition. There are many paths to the top. Manage a healthy economy. Spend your ill-gotten riches to hire new recruits, upgrade your thieving skills, and acquire deadly weapons. Gold is a thief’s best friend!

Spend your ill-gotten riches to hire new recruits, upgrade your thieving skills, and acquire deadly weapons. Gold is a thief’s best friend! Rise to the top! See how you rank among all Master Thieves in the in-game leaderboards.

Wizardry Bundle

According to Twitch, ” Play through Wizardry 6, 7, and 8, and bring together the 3 artifacts needed to pursue godhood in the world of Dominus. Once you have assembled all 3 artifacts you must venture forth to Ascension Peak where true terror awaits.”

As far as Wizardry 8 goes, “The universe is in the throes of violent upheaval and change. Vast and mysterious forces are preparing for the final confrontation. A small group of heroes from distant lands must plunge into the heart of the maelstrom, to uncover long-forgotten secrets, and bring about a new era. Should they succeed, they will gain the powers of the gods themselves. If they fail, countless worlds will fall into the grip of darkness.

Wizardry 8 raises the standard for fantasy role-playing with a vengeance. Prepare yourself for a new level of excitement, immersiveness and depth that made role-playing games one of the best-selling, best-loved genres of all time.

Prepare to experience the culmination of a prestigious RPG series. Enter a vast world of intrigue and wonder. Unravel a gripping, non-linear storyline. Battle your way to victory using your swords, your magic, and your wits. Compete with rivals or align with allies as you struggle to ascend to the Cosmic Circle. Take the battle to the dreaded Dark Savant in Wizardry 8, the phenomenal conclusion to the Dark Savant trilogy, one of the most extensive and challenging stories ever told in classic role-playing games! “

Steamworld Dig

“SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below…

After making a huge impact on the Nintendo 3DS eShop, we’ve decided to bring SteamWorld Dig to PC/Mac/Linux. Introducing HD graphics, achievements and more, the game has been optimized for Steam!”