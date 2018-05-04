Twitch Prime Free Games for May

Each month, Twitch offers a line-up of free games for Twitch Prime members to enjoy. This gives gamers a chance to broaden their gaming library and streaming content at no additional cost. Not sure if you have a Twitch Prime account? This also applies to those that have Amazon Prime as well!

But what does the month of May bring? Surprisingly, no Star Wars titles but that doesn’t mean it’s a disappointment. Here’s what you can scoop up for free this month:

Psychonauts

This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin. In his quest to join the Psychonauts–an elite group of international psychic secret agents–he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. But this is no average psychic summer camp! A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz’s fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others–to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!

High Hell (WIN)

High Hell is a neon-soaked, arcade-action first-person shooter from Terri Vellmann (Heavy Bullets) and Doseone (Enter the Gungeon, Gang Beasts). Descend upon the criminal underground with the most blessed of shotguns and bring lethal salvation to those that have fallen from the light. Righteous fury and fancy footwork are crucial to survive an escalating, absurd series of outlandish missions. Pop brainwashed chimps, deface corporate effigies, and dismantle the business dealings of the unrepentant cartel in a vibrant remix of the classic first-person shooter.

Gone Home

You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company.

Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

I, Hope

I, Hope is a beautiful coming of age adventure story about a young girl named Hope, whose town has been taken over by Cancer. The game is engaging for all, yet for survivors and children who are currently battling cancer, the game is empowering. The developer has truly set out to make a game that kids can play while receiving cancer treatments; something to distract them, but at the same time, put them back in control of their battle. In addition to this being a great game, the developer is donating all their proceeds from the game to Game Changer Charity, a wonderful non-profit organization whose mission is to spread hope and love to children staying in hospitals.

When we think of video games, our minds go to epic battles, fantasy worlds, crazy races and mind-boggling adventures. For Kenny Roy, creating a game is about hitting the perfect balance between pure amusement and lifting spirits.

ClusterTruck

Clustertruck is a new kind of platformer on-top of a speeding highway! Use agility and acrobatics through insane levels in a game of “the floor is lava” on top of unpredictable, speeding trucks! The game only gets harder when dangers such as swinging hammers, lasers and flamethrowers are added!

Titan Souls

Between our world and the world beyond lie the Titan Souls, the spiritual source and sum of all living things. Now scattered amongst the ruins and guarded by the idle titans charged with their care, a solitary hero armed with but a single arrow is once again assembling shards of the Titan Soul in a quest for truth and power.

All of the titles above are available for free now until May 31! Happy gaming!