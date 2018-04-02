Twitch Prime Users Get a New Batch of Free PC Games To Download, Including SteamWorld Dig 2

Last month, we told you about a new program being introduced to Twitch Prime users, one that offered up several PC games available to download free of charge with your membership. That program has since taken off like a rocket, and, with a new month upon us, there are a slew of new games to choose from.

“Starting today, we’re bringing you FIVE more free games to keep forever with April’s collection of Free Games with Prime. This collection includes previously released favorites Tales from the Borderlands and Dubwars, 2nd and 3rd place Indie Amplifier winners SteamWorld Dig 2 and Kingsway , and the GTA 1 inspired, cyberpunk-infused Tokyo 42. All are available today and yours to keep forever! Be sure to grab them before they disappear at the end of the month,” the company noted in a press release. The games are available to download through April 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want a better idea of what each game has to offer, check out the descriptions below:

SteamWorld Dig 2 : Taking place in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world where Earth has become a desert wasteland, SteamWorld Dig 2 is a charming and stylish Metroidvania game that has garnered an 85 Metacritic score. It’s no wonder that it won 2nd place in our Indie Amplifier.​

: Taking place in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world where Earth has become a desert wasteland, SteamWorld Dig 2 is a charming and stylish Metroidvania game that has garnered an 85 Metacritic score. It’s no wonder that it won 2nd place in our Indie Amplifier.​ Kingsway : Kingsway is a fantasy role-playing video game presented through the interface of a 1990s operating system…it sounds weird, but the combination creates an addictive RPG full of nostalgia. Thanks in large part to its uniqueness, it placed 3rd in our Indie Amplifier.

: Kingsway is a fantasy role-playing video game presented through the interface of a 1990s operating system…it sounds weird, but the combination creates an addictive RPG full of nostalgia. Thanks in large part to its uniqueness, it placed 3rd in our Indie Amplifier. Tokyo 42 : Take one part Grand Theft Auto 1, one part Syndicate, and blend them together along with some stylish, minimalist graphics and you get Tokyo 42. Become an assassin and uncover a dark conspiracy in the seedy underbelly of the city.

: Take one part Grand Theft Auto 1, one part Syndicate, and blend them together along with some stylish, minimalist graphics and you get Tokyo 42. Become an assassin and uncover a dark conspiracy in the seedy underbelly of the city. Tales from the Borderlands : Set after the events of Borderlands 2, take control of Rhys and Fiona and explore 2 sides of this adventure that has you meeting up with series favorites such as Handsome Jack, Claptrap, and more. Wait, isn’t Handsome Jack dead? You’ll have to download this critically acclaimed game to solve that mystery.

: Set after the events of Borderlands 2, take control of Rhys and Fiona and explore 2 sides of this adventure that has you meeting up with series favorites such as Handsome Jack, Claptrap, and more. Wait, isn’t Handsome Jack dead? You’ll have to download this critically acclaimed game to solve that mystery. DubWars: DubWars is a music game that combines the mechanics of a top-down shooter with the power of Dubstep and Electronica music. If you enjoy games like Geometry Wars and Rez, this game will be right up your alley.

All of these are great games, but if you want some recommendations, check out Tales From the Borderlands and SteamWorld Dig 2 right off the bat. They’re instant classics!

Twitch Prime is available now, and you can get more subscription details here.