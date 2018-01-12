Twitch Prime Offering Tales From The Borderlands For Free This Month

Telltale Games has made a tremendous amount of memorable episodic experiences over the past few years, but there’s something about its Tales From the Borderlands saga that stands out. Maybe it’s the characters, or the way it intertwines with Gearbox Software’s legendary series, or just the fact it’s a little more offbeat than the company’s usual fare, but we still love it after all these years. And now, you can get it for free.

Twitch has announced on its blog page that it’s offering the full first season of Telltale’s Tales From the Borderlands free of charge, from January 11th through the 18th. During that time, if you’re a Prime member, you can download it and add it to your game library, and partake in its adventure on the house. And if you’re not a Twitch Prime member, it’s easy to sign up at the official page. You’ll even get a free trial to get you started.

The official synopsis for the game is as follows:

“Tales from the Borderlands is a five part episodic game series from the creators of The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series. Set on the unforgiving world of Pandora after the events seen in Borderlands 2, this is a story full of Borderlands’ trademark humor, following two adventurers on their quest for greatness.

“You’ll play as Rhys, a Hyperion ‘suit’ with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you’ll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software.

Get to exploring now!”

This is a truly underrated game that’s well worth your time, especially if you’ve spent hours on end Vault Hunting and discovering secrets in the Borderlands universe. Besides, we don’t have Borderlands 3 yet, so this is a nice way to pass the time until it’s formally announced.

Tales From the Borderlands is available for PC, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.