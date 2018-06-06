Twitch Reveals E3 2018 Streaming Schedule

Considering that YouTube has its own crew attending and Facebook is likely to announce a schedule soon, Twitch is also headed to the Electronic Entertainment Expo with five days of non-stop streaming, including all the press conferences and a number of presentations by developers and publishers.

The streaming service detailed its live streaming schedule here, which kicks off on Saturday with the EA Play press conference and then continues over the following days with others, as well as stage shows featuring Double Fine, Bandai Namco and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full schedule below and view all the action on the main Twitch page:

Saturday:

11:00 AM- EA Play Press Conference

Sunday:

12:30-12:45 PM- Tiny Build Press Conference

1:00-1:45 PM- Microsoft Press Conference

2:00-6:00 PM- Stage show with Double Fine, Square Enix US, Xbox, EA and more

6:30-7:30 PM- Bethesda press conference

8:00-8:45 PM- Devolver Digital press conference

Monday

10:00-11:00 AM- Square Enix press conference

11:45 AM-12:30 PM- Stage show with Bandai Namco and Atlus

1:00-2:15 PM- Ubisoft Press Conference

3:00-4:15 PM- PC Gaming Show

5:00-5:45 PM- Deep Silver, Devolver Digital and more

6:00-7:30 PM- Sony press conference

Tuesday

9:00-9:45 AM- Nintendo press conference

10:15 AM-12:30 PM- Stage show with Sony, Activision, Square Enix, Bethesda and more…

1:00-2:15 PM- Stage show with Microsoft and Ubisoft

2:30 PM-5:45 PM- Stage show with Telltale Games, Ubisoft, WB Games, Atlus and more…

Wednesday

10:15 AM-1:00 PM- Stage show with Activision, EA, Sega, Bandai Namco and more…

1:30-4:00 PM- Stage show with Crytek, Ubisoft, Bethesda, Sony and more…

4:30-5:45 PM- Stage show with WB Games, Little Orbit, Koei Tecmo and more…

Thursday

10-11:45 AM- Stage show with Sega, Seep Silver, Devolver Digital and more…

12:00-2:45 PM- Stage show with Konami, Trion Worlds, Sony and more…

3:00-4:30 PM- Stage show with Square Enix, Remedy and more…

The show will be hosted by a number of Twitch superstars, including djWheat, Rachel “Seltzer” Quirico and others.

Those that can’t attend the show can take part in co-streaming, simply by following the instructions below:

For streamers: Just set your “game” to “E3 2018,” capture the stream on https://e3.costream.twitch.tv/ , and you’re good to go. Note: co-streamers are only allowed to capture the official Twitch stream.

and you’re good to go. Note: co-streamers are only allowed to capture the official Twitch stream. For viewers: Want to see who else is streaming E3? Just check out the E3 game directory to see who’s streaming the event. It’s also the perfect place to find non-English coverage by sorting the directory by language.

So whether you’re attending or not, Twitch has you covered with a number of events starting on June 9!