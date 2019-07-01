Twitch Sells Out Announced as New Amazon Prime Day Event

For those of you hang around Twitch, you are likely well aware of the benefits of Twitch Prime, which is when you connect your Twitch account with an Amazon Prime account. Of course, you also likely know that Twitch is owned by Amazon, which is why the massive online retailer is often mentioned on the popular streaming service. That said, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and in order to celebrate, Twitch has announced a new event that will take place over the course of two 12-hour livestreams during the two-day shopping extravaganza.

Twitch Sells Out will feature “ dozens of your favorite Twitch streamers” who are tasked with “showcasing deals on everything from games and gaming peripherals, to kitchenware and electronics.” In addition to this, they will “also dive into previously unseen demos and gameplay of some of the most anticipated releases of the year,” reads the blog post. “And you can buy or pre-order it all instantly on stream. We’ll even shine the spotlight on some of Prime Day’s more…unusual items for sale. You’ll just have to tune in to see what we mean.”

“To get in on all the incredible deals, you’ll need to have Prime, so make sure you’re all signed up or take a free trial before the big day so you don’t miss any of the featured sales,” the blog post continues. “Some of them will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re busy signing up you may miss out. And don’t forget, you’ll also get a free channel subscription plus tons of other Twitch and Amazon benefits when you sign up.”

As for who will be hosting during the two 12-hour streams, Twitch is keeping silent on that front. They will, however, be announcing the full lineup on July 10th. When it comes to the streams themselves, they will take place on July 15th and 16th from 10 am – 10 pm PT on each day. For the streamers out there, you are more than welcome to co-stream the Twitch Sells Out event, and you will even be able to set up the Blacksmith Extension to earn revenue from anything your chat purchases. More information on what will be going on can be found right here.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be hanging out on Twitch during this year’s Amazon Prime Day? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!